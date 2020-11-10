How I Met Your Mother: Nigerian Prince Rented Entire New York Restaurant for First Date with Wife

The Royal couple of Nigeria have a pretty interesting and rather filmy first date story.

Prince Adekunle "Kunle" Adebayo Omilana from the Arigbabuwo ruling house in Nigeria was not expecting a relationship when he met his future wife 16 years ago. The Prince was in New York for business when he saw Keisha Omilana, who was standing outside the W Hotel. Keisha was trying to find her way to a model casting when Kunle abandoned his meeting and walked up to her to ask for her number.

For their first date, Kunle rented out a Brazilian restaurant. The Royal Prince had to display a grand romantic gesture however Keisha was oblivious to his true identity. Speaking to Insider, Kunle said that the restaurant told him it was going to cost a lot of money, but he said he does not care. Kunle asked the restaurant to put rose petals on the floor and set up a romantic decor. The aim was to make it look like a date but feel like a proposal.

Keisha was quite taken aback by the gesture and got nervous. Keisha’s jitters even led to her accidentally knocking things off the table, according to Kunle. The Nigerian Prince told Insider that it was the way Keisha carried herself, the kindness that blew him away.

Keisha eventually discovered that Kunle was a prince, after two years into the relationship when she met his mother, who called her "my princess" when they met. Keisha told Insider that even though it is pretty usual for mothers to call their daughters princess, but when they sat down and she told her the story of who her son was, what his name means, where he comes from, she was left surprised.

The royal couple got engaged from that moment on, and tied the knot on January 28, 2006, at The Water Club in New York. They now have two children together.