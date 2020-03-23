English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

How ICC is Keeping Cricket Fans Engaged through 'Iconic Photo' amid Coronavirus Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The ICC took to Twitter on Monday to ask netizens to post the most iconic photo of all time. The tweet has become a hit garnering around 2,000 replies in less than 12 hours.

Share this:

With no cricketing activity on field, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has thought of an interesting way to keep fans busy on the internet.

The ICC took to Twitter on Monday to ask netizens to post the most iconic photo of all time. The tweet has become a hit garnering around 2,000 replies in less than 12 hours.

A user shared Rahul Dravid’s first ton in 2011 at the Lord’s.

Another one shared a glimpse of 2016 match in Bangalore on this day, when Bangladesh needed 2 runs off 3 balls to beat India for the first time in a T20I. Unfortunately, the team lost three wickets in those deliveries.


Here are some other moments:





The pictures of former Indian cricket team captains Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the most shared ones on the tweet.

The official Twitter account of Lord's Cricket Ground also replied to the post. “So many to name, especially at Lord's. However, this Wisden-MCC Photo of the Year winner by Atul Kamble in 2013 of @sachin_rt's final Test innings is rather iconic.”


A Twitter user also shared the picture of former captain Sourav Ganguly, who took off his shirt to celebrate India’s victory.


The ICC has cancelled all the international cricket matches to curb the spread of Coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic.


Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story