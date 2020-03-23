How ICC is Keeping Cricket Fans Engaged through 'Iconic Photo' amid Coronavirus Lockdown

With no cricketing activity on field, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has thought of an interesting way to keep fans busy on the internet.

The ICC took to Twitter on Monday to ask netizens to post the most iconic photo of all time. The tweet has become a hit garnering around 2,000 replies in less than 12 hours.

A user shared Rahul Dravid’s first ton in 2011 at the Lord’s.

Another one shared a glimpse of 2016 match in Bangalore on this day, when Bangladesh needed 2 runs off 3 balls to beat India for the first time in a T20I. Unfortunately, the team lost three wickets in those deliveries.

#OnThisDay 2016 Bangalore. Needing 2 runs off 3 balls to beat India for the first time in a T20I, Bangladesh used the deliveries to lose three wickets instead.They were chasing 147 in the World T20 match, and at the start of the final over, bowled by #HardikPandya, they needed 11 pic.twitter.com/FoHCxDD9SG — Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) March 23, 2020

Highest SR in IPL one Innings (Min. 25 Runs)



Virat Kohli - 357.14

Sarfraz - 350.0

Raina - 348.0

Rahul - 318.75

Hardik - 312.50

Yuvraj - 306.25

Binny - 300.0

Rayudu - 300.0

Ishan - 295.23#Cricket #TeamIndia #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/LzaUtvpC3M — Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) March 23, 2020

Winning moments pic.twitter.com/dSjQMqinaX — Osama HT (@TheOsamaHT) March 23, 2020

The pictures of former Indian cricket team captains Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the most shared ones on the tweet.

The official Twitter account of Lord's Cricket Ground also replied to the post. “So many to name, especially at Lord's. However, this Wisden-MCC Photo of the Year winner by Atul Kamble in 2013 of @sachin_rt's final Test innings is rather iconic.”

However, this Wisden-MCC Photo of the Year winner by Atul Kamble in 2013 of @sachin_rt's final Test innings is rather iconic. pic.twitter.com/BIM2hTBSgQ — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 23, 2020

A Twitter user also shared the picture of former captain Sourav Ganguly, who took off his shirt to celebrate India’s victory.

The ICC has cancelled all the international cricket matches to curb the spread of Coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic.



