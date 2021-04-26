How Indian Start-ups and NGOs are Helping Fight Covid-19 through Crowdfunding Campaigns

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to claim lives of loved ones in India, putting unimaginable pressure on healthcare professionals and infrastructure in the country. And while the government and healthcare authorities do their best to control the situatuon, some individuals and organisations are doing all they can to help by minimize the struggle of the general public, pulling up resources and ensuring they are delivered to those who need them the most. Even as India recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, a number of crowdfunding initiatives have been launched to help defeat the coronavirus.

ACT Grants:When the pandemic first hit India in March 2020, the Indian start-up community joined hands to set up ACT Grants to help the country face the crisis. With an unprecedented number of positive cases in some states, the start-up is now focusing to tackle the immediate shortage of oxygen in hospitals by supporting deployment of 50,000+ oxygen concentrators and cylinders across India. It is accepting donations at https://actgrants.in/donate/.

Feeding India now accepts money from overseas (using its FCRA). Please help us get oxygen to more people in need. UPDATED LINKS –https://t.co/3EkjTrEpyg for non-Indian citizenshttps://t.co/ZJeyj7Srrb for Indian citizens (residents, and NRIs) FYI – 11.5 of 50cr raised Pls RT https://t.co/In7ydPxoZt — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 25, 2021

Zomato:The online food delivery platform is helping hospitals and patients with oxygen and other medical supplies through its not-for-profit arm, Feeding India. Zomato has partnered with logistics firm Delhivery to address the acute medical oxygen shortage.Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also tweeted about it.

Visit this page to make donations.

Paytm:The Paytm Foundation said it israising money for health institutions across the country. Itwill match the amount donated by individuals for supply of oxygen concentrators in the country. Donate here.

Swasth App:The telemedicine app has also started a crowdfunding campaign across several platforms to help hospitals across the country get immediate access to oxygen concentrators. Details can be accessed athttps://www.swasth.app/home.

Hemkunt Foundation:The Gurgaon-based NGO is distributing oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients through its network of volunteers. Check the details for contribution here.

Give India Foundation:Give India is also working on the ground to provide relief to Covid-hit people by providing free oxygen cylinders. It tweeted the details for those wanting to aid its initiative.

The deadly 2nd wave of the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in families and hospitals. To support them with life-saving equipment, donate now: https://t.co/1h13kkZY7j#COVID19India #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia #savealife pic.twitter.com/mH0HOezP6g— GiveIndia (@GiveIndia) April 22, 2021

Milaap:The NGO is running food support programmes to covid patients across Delhi. It is providing 1,000 food packets to homeless people daily. For donation details, checkwww.milaap.org.

Democracy People Foundation:Democracy People Foundation began with a self-funded initiative to help hospitals across the country get immediate access to oxygen concentrators. However, as the demand grew, it took the crowdfunding route to start a fundraiser, said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder Democracy People Foundation. The fundraiser can be accessed here.

For anyone that wants to help, Mission oxygen is a campaign that is raising money to provide oxygen cylinders and concentrators to hospitals around the country. Donate, share, retweet. EVERY contribution is IMPORTANT. https://t.co/aFEJyxpRRQ— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) April 24, 2021

KVN Foundation:Founded by entrepreneur and investor K Ganesh, KVN Foundation has launched the Mission Million Air Initiative to provide oxygen to the needy in Bengaluru and Mumbai. It has partnered with Portea and Razorpay for this and is seeking donations.

You can check detailed information here.

