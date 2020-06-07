How Indians Managed to 'Bully' Ekta Kapoor into Deleting 'Tripple X-2' Scene that 'Insulted' Army

A day after hitting out against trolls for sending her rape threats over a controversial scene in her web series 'Triple-X-2', its producer Ekta Kapoor has deleted the scene from the show.

Kapoor, however, has maintained that though she respects the Indian Army, she did not appreciate the bullying.

In the deleted scene, an army officer's wife allegedly insults his uniform by making her boyfriend wear it in his absence, and then later, tearing off the uniform, she gets into bed with her lover.

The scene outraged many on social media, who claimed the scene was insulting to the Indian Army and accused Kapoor of being an "anti-national".

The objections were led by controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau who lodged an FIR against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor on June 1 for disrespecting the Indian Army and attempting to defame soldiers.

Since then two other FIRs have also been filed against Kapoor along with numerous organisations calling out Kapoor for her apparent insensitivity. One was filed by former army officials in Gurugram while the other was filed by two Indore residents in Madhya Pradesh. However, what was most appalling was the fact that many on social media took to rape and death threats for Kapoor in order to prove their nationalism.

While the scene was eventually removed, the cyber-bullying did not go down well with Kapoor.

"As an individual and as an organization we are deeply respectful towards Indian army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so action has been taken from our side. We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don’t appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls.", India Today quoted the AltBalaji producer as saying.

Many on social media also spoke up against the abuse.

How is disrespecting a woman right & more so, sending her rape threats

I'm baffled by how after Army scenes from an old series have been deleted, she is being targeted

Not that if they weren't, this would've been justified

We need to think as a society#EktaKapoor @ektarkapoor — Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) June 5, 2020

