How #IndiaTogether Became The Top Twitter Trend After Rihanna's Tweet on Farmers' Protest

Twitter hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda became the top trending topics on the Indian Twitter hours after Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Jay Sean, Lilly Singh, US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris among many others posted tweets on farmers protests in India.

Calling it propaganda against India, several Twitter users posted tweets in support of PM Narendra Modi and the government. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote in a tweet.

Prominent Bollywood personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar too lent their voice through the hashtags that became the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Kumar wrote in a tweet.

#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropagandaPress Statement on recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers’ protests https://t.co/5M1DeBQJ9H pic.twitter.com/c5SMov5Ht9 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 3, 2021

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken.”#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropagandahttps://t.co/rGJiPvlM4D — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 3, 2021

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

For 1000 of years India was defeated, occupied, looted & ruled by the invaders not because India was weak but there was always a Jaichand.We need to ask who’s behind this international propaganda to defame India.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/qsgafQrIMb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 3, 2021

The Ministry of External Affairs put out a statement saying that comments by celebrities tweeting on the issue were "neither accurate nor responsible".

"It was unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26," the ministry said as it called out the “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments".

"Some of these vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," it said.

Singer Rihanna had on Tuesday tweeted a CNN article on the farmers protests in India asking, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest". This was followed by tweets from Thunberg, Harris and former porn star Mia Khalifa.