How This IPS Officer's Twitter Campaign is Providing Books, Feeding Migrants Amid Lockdown

The lockdown has brought out the humane side of our society and citizens online have been extending help to distressed neighbours and even to people from afar who have been facing hardships.

The 'Baba Ka Dhaba’ incident was a stellar example of how netizens used the powers of social media to help out these people economically. Agra’s 90-year-old Kanji Bada seller was also another beneficiary of the social media campaign. We have also come across hundreds of other good Samaritans who have been helping out the needy in any capacity that they can. One of them is Bilaspur IPS Officer, IG Dipanshu Kabra.

Kabra has been running a campaign on Twitter that seeks help for the needy in their area and has also used the social media platform to efficiently spread the word for others to help out.

The #HelpChain initiative on Twitter has come as a blessing for many people.

“In these unprecedented times, every help matters. Social media is a very powerful tool that can be leveraged for the greater good. #HelpChain started during the lockdown, where I responded to tweets from distressed citizens, providing them with help wherever needed. The initiative has now become one of the widely used hashtags to reach out to a larger community and be assured help will be sent,” Kabra was quoted as saying by Hinndustan Times.

🙏 any contribution to raise the faith of people in #HumanityWith this lets take pledge to help the genuine needy people and serve the society.Lets spread the #HelpChain and serve atleast 3 genuine needy every month and share stories so that we can encourage more to join. pic.twitter.com/ICpwZW4if0 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 22, 2020

He has provided many students with study materials when they they did not have any facilities in Odisha. Kabra also sent food packets to train passengers who were not able to get meals on the train ride during the lockdown. The officer also helped another family to become financially independent and also provided the specially-abled man with a tricycle so that he is no more dependent on his family members.

Kabra’s initiative has received appreciation from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on social media. Netizens from all over praised the IPS officer for his unflinching devotion towards humanity and several people also posted messages saying they wished to help out with Kabra in his initiaive.

So great sir 🙏आप के किये जा रहे प्रयास से आम जनता मे पुलिस के प्रति अपना नज़रिया बदलने को मजबूर हो गया है 🙏🙏ऐसे की ये प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़नी चाहिए और हम सब को इसमें हिस्सा ले कर अपने अपने क्षेत्र मे काम करना चाहिए 👍 — Vikram Singh. (@Vikram23231335) October 22, 2020

How can i contribute sir @ipskabra? — som yadav (@somyadav6) October 22, 2020

Respected sir ..thanku so much ..books receive ho gyi hai ..meri aapse ek request hai ..kya hum unke gharo ko is diwali me roshan kar skte hai pic.twitter.com/BsnTD8pYvW — Shivendra soni (@Shivend36239928) October 23, 2020

He also replied to one user and advised him to find any genuinely needy persons and help them and thus spread the effect of the Help chain.

Som, just keep your eayes and heart open, if you find any genuine needy help them and spread this #helpchain with others too 🙏 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 23, 2020

The proactive participation of Kabra has inspired hundreds of people who are also seeking out people in distress to help them during the lockdown.