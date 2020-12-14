'How is India Not Winning Football World Cup?': Viral Video of Desi Goalkeeper Catches Twitter's Eye

India may have never won a world cup in Football but a video going viral on the internet has put on display an impeccable performance of an Indian goalkeeper. The undated video of a goalkeeper repeatedly preventing his opponents from scoring a goal has attracted many eyeballs on social media.

The clip was originally shared by the official page of the Asian Football Confederation and features a group of boys playing in a make-shift football field with goal posts made out of poles.

However, it is the goalkeeper of one of the two teams that caught the attention of netizens with his sublime performance. Wearing a ‘Seven’ number jersey, the boy incessantly deflects the ball and prevents the players of the opposite team from scoring a single goal, hence, hampering four consecutive attempts to score a goal.

The video is shared by Norwegian environmentalist Erik Solheim, who captioned it, “Wow! Watch this! Why is India not winning the world cup in football?” Once shared, it did not take long for the clip to go viral with over 1.6 million views.

Wow! 👍Watch this! Why is India 🇮🇳 not winning the world cup in football? pic.twitter.com/xVLazFYEWx — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) December 12, 2020

Replying to Erik’s question, one Indian user commented, “Because Indian parent give more importance to grades in mark sheet. keep children busy in study 24x7. And nowadays also busy in reading forwards of Whatsapp University (sic).”

“Main reason is the way Indian minds are conditioned to think that only western practices are scientific and all native techniques are unscientific. The majority population is middle class whose sole aim is either go abroad, IT Job or get Govt Job. We need to build our self-esteem(sic)”, explained another user.

Main reason is the way Indian minds are conditioned to think that only western practices are scientific and all native techniques are unscientific. Majority population is middle class whose sole aim is either go abroad, IT Job or get Govt Job. We need to build our self esteem — Venkatesh Y Gupta (@VenkateshYGupt1) December 13, 2020

Another user highlighted the corruption in the system and commented, “Because India can't give chance to talent. Only gives chance to reference and some pieces of colour papers (like $)”

However, some people also expressed hope in India’s football talent and commented, Surely, one day India will win football world cup also..(sic)”

Surely, one day india will win football world cup also.. — Rahul (@Rahul78084324) December 13, 2020

While some blamed the politicians, others blamed the lack of opportunities for young people.

Because kids like these never get the chance — KGN Printers (@KGNPrinters) December 13, 2020

In terms of professional football, India is currently hosting the Indian Super League (ISL). The Indian Super League is a professional football league that represents the game’s highest level in India. The league comprises 11 teams who play each season, generally running from November to March. During the league stage of the tournament, each club plays 20 games against the others in a round-robin style. Currently Mumbai City, NorthEast United, ATK Mohun Bagan football clubs are leading the top three table positions respectively.