How is the Current Situation of Engineers in India? Internet Explains With Dank Memes

"Engineering is the best job as they are the engine of a country. As train cannot runs without an engine. A country cannot runs without engineers."

You guessed it, it's Engineer's Day.

Indians across the country mark September 15 to pay tribute to the celebrated engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Born on this day in 1861 in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, he went on to become one of the country's most prolific civil engineers, dam builders, statesmen and economists and is considered one of the foremost nation-builders.

On Tuesday, several prominent personalities took over to Twitter to wish the engineers of the country but it was the dank jokes around the profession that had netizens hooked.

Several self-proclaimed engineers on the platform shared unemployment memes at their own expense, making 2020 seem darker than it already is.

Series of eventsSomeone - mein bada ho kar #Engineering karunga Unemployed Engineers: pic.twitter.com/MTVmdE3eA2 — $ouvik (@smileysmile_307) September 15, 2020

Nowadays every other engineer passing out from university with no job opportunities. #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/Ec7m57ZdwL — :) (@ironical_mee) September 15, 2020

1. Engineering colleges promising jobs 2. Engineering colleges providing jobs #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/8CLy7Q2kru — ✪ (@Aman_ktyr) September 15, 2020

When my mother finds out there is no jobs for engineers and asks me to help her in house chores...#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/MtNrhw7prj — VruShshsh...🙊 (@VrushabhDongre) September 15, 2020

Mind = blown.

I am Engineer and have job.Surprised??#EngineersDay — संध्या बिष्ट 💙 (@sandhyabisht11) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore as well as the flood protection system for Hyderabad, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was awarded British knighthood by King George V.