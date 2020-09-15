BUZZ

2-MIN READ

How is the Current Situation of Engineers in India? Internet Explains With Dank Memes

Tweeted by @Aman_ktyr.

Several self-proclaimed engineers on the platform shared unemployment memes at their own expense, making 2020 seem darker than it already is.

Buzz Staff

"Engineering is the best job as they are the engine of a country. As train cannot runs without an engine. A country cannot runs without engineers."

You guessed it, it's Engineer's Day.

Indians across the country mark September 15 to pay tribute to the celebrated engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Born on this day in 1861 in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, he went on to become one of the country's most prolific civil engineers, dam builders, statesmen and economists and is considered one of the foremost nation-builders.

On Tuesday, several prominent personalities took over to Twitter to wish the engineers of the country but it was the dank jokes around the profession that had netizens hooked.

Also Read: Engineers Day 2020: Here Are All the 'Jugaad' Engineers Who Won Over Even Anand Mahindra

Mind = blown.

Meanwhile, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore as well as the flood protection system for Hyderabad, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was awarded British knighthood by King George V.

