How JK Rowling Brought a Smile to a 12-year-old Kashmiri Girl With the Harry Potter Magic



Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at #HajiPublicSchool . https://t.co/F9tvShYJsm



— Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018





Please can you send me Kulsum's full name by DM? I'd love to send her something.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2018



Today was our last day of class before Term 1 exams and look what arrived in the mail.



GIFTS FROM JKR with personalized notes for Kulsum. All of class 7 (along with their director @imsabbah ) lost their minds. ❤️#HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/pz4pvwUkN6



— EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018





We were supposed to have our practice exam for Civics after school. No such luck. Everyone was way too excited. (Rajveer got the bhooth pencil it seems.) #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/62lbnBbxWe



— EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018





One last video. Kulsum reading her very special note. #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/66sZWmxCGm

— EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018



HELLO, WORLD. SO @jk_rowling SENT A HUGE GIFT BOX FOR KULSUM AND FRIENDS. HANDWRITTEN NOTE, INSCRIBED BOOK, AND THIS IS ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.

We are so thrilled and squeaky, I cannot even. Thank you so much, Ms Rowling. Thread below. #HajiPublicSchool https://t.co/X39EtCd9kn



— Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018



