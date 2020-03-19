How Kerala Police Helped Recover a French Tourist’s Lost Wallet and Earned Shashi Tharoor’s Praise

A French national has lauded the efforts of Kochi cops after she received her lost wallet back owing to the relentless search operation led by the officers of Kalamassery police in Kerala.

Desmazure Fleurine, a tourist in the country, had boarded an autorickshaw to Kochi airport following which she misplaced her wallet, reported The New Indian Express.

This was when P S Reghu, CPO, Kalamassery police station, reached out to the Nedumbassery police and had a breakthrough in the case.

“The Nedumbassery police traced the autorickshaw by checking the CCTV visuals. They contacted the driver and the wallet was found from the back of the vehicle,” P S Reghu was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Fleurine, who had lost all hopes, was jubilant after Reghu informed her about her missing wallet containing her driving license, credit cards among other essentials was recovered. “Kerala police did the best. Thank you for everything,” an ecstatic Fleurine wrote in a message to Reghu.

As per the report, Fleurine was also assisted by the cop to board a train to New Delhi and the French national, who is travelling to Rishikesh from the capital, will be handed over her belongings at Kotwali police station, Reghu further informed.

The extraordinary efforts and coordination exhibited by the Kochi police did not go unnoticed as Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to his Twitter page on Thursday and shared the incredible story.

"A French tourist who had lost her wallet & credit cards in Kochi received them back after



@KeralaPolice found them and asked a Keralite Officer of ⁦@DelhiPolice, MP Shahjehan,⁩ to deliver them to her upon her arrival in the capital. Exemplary work all around!" Tharoor wrote in a tweet.