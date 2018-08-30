GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

How Kim Kardashian's Lie to Daughter Inspired Daddy Kanye West to Make 'Glowing' Shoes

Kim's one lie led Kanye West to create a new line of glow-in-the-dark Yeezy sneakers.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
You may watch their hit-reality TV show or not but Kim Kardashian makes sure that you're 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' at all times.

On Wednesday, Kim's husband and rapper Kanye West, who is the creator of the Adidas Yeezy shoes, shared an image of glow-in-the-dark Yeezy 350 sneakers and said, "Can't wait for these glow in the dark 350s."

While his followers were excited about the latest collection and could not wait for the release date, Kim decided to drop in an interesting fun fact about her husband's 'glowing' new collection. Kim confessed that the idea for the glow-in-the-dark sneakers came to Kanye after she tried to bribe their daughter North West to wear the Yeezy sneakers by saying that they glowed in the dark. However, not buying any of her mother's lies, the five-year-old asked Kim to switch off the lights to test the shoes. And although the lie came out in the open, Kanye decided to create the glow-in-the-dark sneakers to impress his daughter.





Her followers, who obviously kept up with the latest development, could not stop gushing about how great a dad Kanye was. While there were others who thought North was a legend and the rest made fun of the situation with how their own parents would have reacted.









































