How Kim Kardashian's Lie to Daughter Inspired Daddy Kanye West to Make 'Glowing' Shoes



Can't wait for these glow in the dark 350s 🙈🙈🙈🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/xoko1QaGI8

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

Fun Fact- I was bribing North to wear her butter 350’s by saying they glow in the dark. However, she made me turn off the lights to test it. She caught me lying but Kanye was on speaker phone & said don’t worry I will make them 😂 https://t.co/rvgQejsaHH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2018



You may watch their hit-reality TV show or not but Kim Kardashian makes sure that you're 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' at all times.On Wednesday, Kim's husband and rapper Kanye West, who is the creator of the Adidas Yeezy shoes, shared an image of glow-in-the-dark Yeezy 350 sneakers and said, "Can't wait for these glow in the dark 350s."While his followers were excited about the latest collection and could not wait for the release date, Kim decided to drop in an interesting fun fact about her husband's 'glowing' new collection. Kim confessed that the idea for the glow-in-the-dark sneakers came to Kanye after she tried to bribe their daughter North West to wear the Yeezy sneakers by saying that they glowed in the dark. However, not buying any of her mother's lies, the five-year-old asked Kim to switch off the lights to test the shoes. And although the lie came out in the open, Kanye decided to create the glow-in-the-dark sneakers to impress his daughter.Her followers, who obviously kept up with the latest development, could not stop gushing about how great a dad Kanye was. While there were others who thought North was a legend and the rest made fun of the situation with how their own parents would have reacted.