How Kohli, de Villiers and Steyn are Redefining the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dictionary

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) might not play out this year but the memories of great cricket and nail-biting finishes are ripe in every cricket lover’s mind.

Teams are also reliving in glory.

One of the IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has devised an innovative way to introduce their key players to new fans. The introduction is a part of the RCB dictionary.

The caption reads: “If you were ever wondering how you would describe or define your favorite RCB stars, look no further”.

Captain Kohli has been defined as “an emperor who instills extreme fear in the eyes of the enemy”. Some of his synonyms can be “run-machine”, “chase master”, “king”, “GOAT” or “leader”.

South African legend and Kohli’s close friend AB de Villiers has been termed as “out of the world, innovative and intuitive”. Some of his synonyms are “superman”, “Mr 360” and “gifted”.

Ace spinner of India as well as Yuzvendra Chahal, who manages to take crucial wickets in his spell, has also gained entry into the RCB dictionary. “A sharp mind with unparalleled skills and a deceptive persona,” is how he has been defined. His synonyms read “astute”, “clever” and “sharp witted”.

“Strong whirlwind rushing to wreak havoc” is an apt definition for South African pacer Dale Steyn. Some of his synonyms are “vigour”, “verve”, “zest” and “catastrophic”.

Last but not the least India right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been accurately defined as: “You blink and you miss it”. His synonyms are “swift”, “accurate”, “fierce” and “express”.