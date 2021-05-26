How Long Can a We Live? Scientists Peg 150 Years as the Maximum Age for a Human to Survive

The scientists believe that have identified the upper limit of human mortality. According to their research, a human being will live up to maximum 150 years. Currently, French Jeanne Calment holds the record for the oldest human being,who died at the age of 122 years in 1997. If the belief of the scientists turns out to be true, then this would top the current record for oldest human held by Calment. The researchers have published their study recently in the journal Nature Communications

In their research, the scientists have used an iPhone and a huge amount of medical data from volunteers in the UK and US. After their study of data, scientists think they have confirmed the maximum age people can anticipate ever living to, New York Postreported.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), scientists have analyzed the health and fitness-related information of the volunteers. According to their study, the human lifespan is most significantly based on two data points — biological age and resilience. The former is associated with stress, lifestyle and chronic diseases and the latter are related to how quickly a person returns to his/her normal condition following stressor response.

After analyzing their findings and trends, the researchers think that around 120 to 150 years old, the human body shows “a complete loss” of resilience which results in an inability to recover.

The study author Timothy V. Pyrkov said when the human body comes at an age, “more and more time is required to recover after a perturbation.”

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center of New York has collaborated on the study. ProfessorAndrei Gudkov has termed the finding as “a conceptual breakthrough.”

According to him, the research determines and separates the roles of fundamental factors in human longevity. The research explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related diseases “could only improve the average, but not the maximal, lifespan unless true anti-ageing therapies have been developed.”

