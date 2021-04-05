How Many Coca Cola Cans Do You See? Viral Optical Illusion Has Puzzled the Internet

The Internet has become such an important part of our lives not just for work but our usual discoveries in daily life. It keeps us introducing to things that surprise and are actually an exercise for our brain. One such thing on the internet is the videos and pictures of optical illusions that we often come across through viral videos. At first glance, things may look very one dimensional and simple but as the action unfolds we are ready for a surprise.

The things that looked real were not actually there and it all looked real because of the way it was presented to us. One such video doing rounds on the internet is a coca-cola can that will play with your mind and leave you thinking how did that even happen? This act called The Real Thing, created by a British man Matt Pritchard, involves a coca-cola can and a mirror, and at first, will look like a normal reflection to the naked eyes but wait till you see what happens next.

As the video moves forward, things start to unfold and what looked like a simple reflection will leave you scratching your head. A person (in the video) just picks up the can and throws it into the mirror and you realize that there were actually two coca-cola cans and what looked like a mirror was a cardboard frame. Simplifying the phenomenon further, the video also explains even if we remove the cardboard and use a background that creates symmetry many will still see it as a reflection of a mirror. He uses a yellow background for supporting his argument and then a normal background.

This optical illusion act by Pritchard was awarded the second prize for the Best illusion of the year 2020. The first prize was secured by Japanese artist Kokichi Sugihara for his Schroder Staircase.

Watch it here:

The video uploaded back in December 2020 has over 3 lakh views.