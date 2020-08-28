This Viral Optical Illusion Has Puzzled Internet. How Many Colours Do You See in the Photo?

Yet another optical illusion is breaking the Internet after a Twitter shared a photo of a white rectangle, which has strips of colours camouflaged in it.

The illusion appears to be a small white rectangle and one has to tilt his head or tilt the laptop to see light shades of different colors appearing on it. Now what colours to be exact, has left netizens scratching their heads.

While predominantly the colours visible are lighter shades of purple, blue, yellow, black and ofcourse white, the colur palette is varying from eye to eye.

The colors visible also depended upon a screen's levels of brightness, saturation and contrast as these factors also impacted on the shades of coliyrs being reflected.

Sharing the illusion, a Twitter user said, "How many colors do you see?"

how many colors do you see?

"The property possessed by an object of producing different sensations on the eye as a result of the way the object reflects or emits light," explained a user.

Different people saw different colour shades, while few say three or four, others saw six or seven. The colours also appeared distinct for few while for others, it all appeared overlapping.

There's apparently six I only noticed the 5 big columns

After messing with saturation, exposure, and contrast, I'm lead to believe there are more than 6 colors but I am not sure how many different shades are in that clump of thin stripes on the left side

I saw 2, but when I brought the contrast level to 0, it's 5! What is this magic!?

I initially saw 4 but I was curious how many there really was so I messed with the exposure and saturation.

how tf y'all see all these colors

there's 6 y'all (did editing to the second one so it's easier to see)

Optical illusions are not an unknown phenomenon in physics.

In fact, recently another viral optical illusion showed two cubes rotating in opposing directions while they were perfectly static in reality. The illusion even attracted the attention of Elon Musk.

Did you know in another eccentric discovery, neuroscientists from Yale University found that flies are tricked by optical illusions as easily as humans.

They chose flies for their experiment as its easy to track the activity of neurons in their visual system.

During the research, the neuroscientists presented flies with optical illusions and observed if they perceive the motion in it the same way humans do.

To their surprise, the researchers noticed that the flies turned in the same direction as the motion that humans perceive in the pattern.