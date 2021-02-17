How Many Hands Do You See in this Photo? Reddit's Viral Optical Illusion Has Puzzled Everyone

A mind-boggling optical illusion is doing the rounds on social media as netizens scratch their heads to solve the mystery. A viral post from Reddit which is now doing the rounds on Twitter shows a picture of a group of hikers halting for a little warming up alcohol shot.

At first glance, it appears that there are just three people in the picture but a closer look at the centre of the viral photo, one can clearly four mini-bottles of alcohol.

It is only when one looks closer that they could find the fourth person’s arm as well.

The fourth person’s arm is perfectly camouflaged as they wore a camo jacket that blended in with the background of the forest trek.

The tweet was shared on Sunday by Jen Gentleman who wrote in the caption of the picture that her brain refuses to believe that there are four people in the picture. The tweet has now been liked by over 156.8k users and has been retweeted over 27.7k times.

My brain refuses to believe there are 4 people in this photo pic.twitter.com/GOwglY3vyw— Jen Gentleman 🌺 (@JenMsft) February 14, 2021

Netizens have commented with their bewildered reactions. As one user wrote that it took them some time to realise what was happening in the picture.

Damn that was hard to identify— Sumit Dhiman (@_sumitdhiman) February 14, 2021

Camo STONKS— Stoica Andrei (@Andreiztm) February 14, 2021

While another user commented that they had to zoom in to see the source of the fourth bottle. For some, all they could see was an “orphaned” bottle of alcohol suspended in the air.

All I see is an orphaned bottle 🙈— Andri ☕️ (@andrioid) February 14, 2021

Some users even praised the hiker’s camo jacket and said that this is the only time they have seen a camo jacket actually do its job. For those who once got to know what was happening in the picture, they could not unsee it.

Describing their experience one user commented that their brain went all “mushy” as it strained itself to figure out the image.

My brain felt all mushy trying to break what it is that I was seeing...😅Camouflage. 😁— Markfey Kimani Muhoho (@MarkfeyKimani) February 14, 2021

Jen was quite overwhelmed with the response and mentioned that the picture was originally shared on Reddit’s subreddit called confusing_perspective by u/BalrogBunghole. The post has been upvoted over 52k times on the social media platform. Commenting on the impressive camo jacket one user wrote, “I'm embarrassed that I was actually fooled by camo for once”.

Earlier this month, a new puzzle had left everyone puzzled, literally. It was a band of purple with different shades of the colour. 50 shades of purple, or more, or less?

While the person who posted this puzzle could see three colours, some have seen 17 and some 14.

How many colors do you see???? i see 3 pic.twitter.com/IgEHtyzebZ— 🍓⁷💤 (@0UTR0EG0) February 4, 2021

PS: Our bet for the puzzle is seven.