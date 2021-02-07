How Many Shades of Purple Do You See? This Optical Illusion has Driven the Internet Wild

The blue dress, Yanny and Laurel, the dot and many other puzzles have left us scratching our heads. And now a new puzzle has left everyone puzzled, literally. It is a band of purple with different shades of the colour. 50 shades of purple, or more, or less?

While the person who posted this puzzle could see three colours, some have seen 17 and some 14.

How many colors do you see???? i see 3 pic.twitter.com/IgEHtyzebZ — jade⁷🍓(slow bcs taetae not here) (@0UTR0EG0) February 4, 2021

am i the only one that sees 17 ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZCdCE5k2Bo — Lin ✜⁷ 🐢 (@YOONlKITTY) February 5, 2021

i upped the contrast and there are clearly only 11 how are you seeing 14 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RE2re8lw1t — shiny? (@frozenpoopie) February 4, 2021

Few years ago, the Yanny and Laurel audio illusion had taken the Internet by storm. The Laurel vs Yanny caused a debate and questions about the nature of sound and how our ears and brains work. The clip was uploaded in May 2018, by social media influencer Cloe Feldman asking listeners to answer if they heard Yanny or Laurel?

Professor David Alais from The University of Sydney while speaking to the Guardian had termed the phenomenon was an example of “perceptually ambiguous stimulus”.

Professor Alais said, “They can be seen two ways, and often the mind flips back and forth between the two interpretations. This happens because the brain can’t decide on a definitive interpretation.

“If there is a little ambiguity, the brain locks onto a single perceptual interpretation. Here, the Yanny/Lauren sound is meant to be ambiguous because each sound has a similar timing and energy content - so in principle, it’s confusable.”

Unlike the Yanny vs Laurel debate, we have no explanation behind the colour puzzle debate yet. But the Internet is curious to know how many colours are exactly in that band and what determines the number of colours that we are seeing. Till then let us keep guessing.

PS: Our bet for the puzzle is seven.