The Texas school shooting has the world grieving the loss of lives of 19 children shot dead by a teenager. As Americans call for gun control laws once again, a Twitter thread by The Onion showed that the problem persists despite happening numerous times before. The satire website, in its own unique way, posted 21 articles that they had published after every mass shooting in the US in the last eight years. The headline for all the articles is same: ‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.

Here is the thread:

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://bit.ly/3LL7T7p

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/8NNNNzc1xQ pic.twitter.com/DGFY2fTDCs — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

The thread is a stark reminder of the fact that despite hundreds of children dying, America has been able to do nothing to stop such incidents from recurring. In all the articles, one source from the shooting site says these same lines: “This was a terrible tragedy, but sometimes these things just happen and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop them.”

“This is a thread of that very time they have made this article about different shootings spanning years. A good joke is one you only have to make once. This isn’t a joke and it never has been and the Onion knows that first hand.”

This is a thread of that very time they have made this article about different shootings spanning years. A good joke is one you only have to make once. This isn’t a joke and it never has been and the Onion knows that first hand https://t.co/fUGmedWmZ2 — Kayden Monroe (@TheKaydenMonroe) May 26, 2022

“The Onion has been running and re-running this exact same headline for as long as I can remember.”

The Onion has been running and re-running this exact same headline for as long as I can remember. https://t.co/aDJ5eoXbkl — Benjamin Click (@LCDRClick) May 26, 2022

“This headline was originally written by @jasonroeder in 2014, recycled for 20+ mass shootings (full listing in @TheOnion thread below), and tragically still fits the bill.”

This headline was originally written by @jasonroeder in 2014, recycled for 20+ mass shootings (full listing in @TheOnion thread below), and tragically still fits the bill. h/t @peprosenfeld https://t.co/Phop80LNtV — Dr Allison Sekuler 🧠 👁🥁 (@asek47) May 26, 2022

“And the home page of @TheOnion right now.”

A Texas man on the brink of adulthood wore a body armour, carried a rifle, walked into an elementary school and opened fire. He killed 19 second, third, and fourth graders, and two adults on Tuesday at the Robb Elementary School in Ulvade. School shootings in the US are becoming alarmingly common occurrences since 2012.

