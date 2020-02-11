How Matthew Cherry Predicted His Oscar Win for 'Hair Love' 8 Years Ago on Twitter

Oscar-winning director Matthew Cherry seems to have deeply believed the saying, “If you can dream it, you can do it”.

The former NFL pro wide receiver predicted his Academy Award win eight years ago in 2012.

Cherry directed 'Hair Love' and took home the best animated short film award at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Two tweets of Cherry have resurfaced now that showed his undeterred ambition and resounding belief.

In 2012, Cherry wrote that he was going to be nominated for an Oscar “one day”. He cheekily added that he was “already claiming it”.

I'm gonna be nominated for an Oscar one day. Already claiming it — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2012

Again, 4 years later in 2016, Cherry tweeted: "Any 3D artists follow me? I got an Oscar worthy short film idea to go with this image. Get at me."

Any 3D artists follow me? I got an Oscar worthy short film idea to go with this image. Get at me 😳 pic.twitter.com/aj5IAzisJn — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 11, 2016

Hair Love is heartwarming and narrates the tale of an African-American father learning to style his daughter's hair as her mother recovers from an illness.

Cherry has not only written the story but also helped to direct and produce the nearly 7-minute short film.

While accepting the Oscar at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Cherry said he wanted to make the movie because they wanted to see more “representation in animation” and “normalize black hair”.

He took home the Academy Award for best animation short alongwith producer Karen Rupert Toliver, and brought attention to the Crown Act, a law that prohibits discrimination based on hair style and texture in the US.

Cherry also brought a teenager with him, who wasn't allowed to attend graduation without cutting his dreadlocks.

