How Much Do Basic Indian Grocery Items Cost in the US? Know Here

While most of us aspire to shift abroad, it is hard to acquire the taste of a foreign land. This is why people end up looking for Indian food and grocery stores in a foreign nation. Though there are stores that sell desi groceries, one has to pay a hefty price to bring them home. With that being said, a video that gives you an idea of how much some of the most basic items—like a jhadu (broom) or a packet of Maggi costs in America is making the rounds of the internet. And there is a high chance that the prices will leave you stunned.

An Indian digital content creator Gunjan Saini, who lives in Utah, United States, and goes by the name Goofwoman, posted a video on her Instagram account, wherein she goes to a grocery store that sells Indian ingredients. While posting the video she wrote in the caption, “Another – How much did We Spend Video! Come let’s shop for Indian Groceries in America!” The video opens up with the content creator holding a broom in her hand and the text on the video reads “Cost of Indian groceries in the US”. Gunjan shows different grocery items which are not usually considered costly in India.



While holding the broom in her hand, Gunjan can be heard saying, “Indian jhadu is a must because the American one just doesn’t do it.” And in that, a super on the video shows that only one broom cost her $5.99. Moving towards the end of the video she revealed the total amount and it will honestly blow your mind. Two packets of paneer cost her $4.99, one small bag of curry leaves was $1, garam masala $4.99, sambhar masala $1.99, and instant dhokla $3.99. While pani puri in America costs $7.99. Tea, which is a necessity for many, amounts $5.99 and Bakar Khani will cost you $3.99.

Only these many items made a total bill of $86, which is around Rs. 7000. The sum total of the groceries shocked many. While it was hard to digest for some netizens, many shared their individual experiences. One user said, “Yea but it depends which state you are living in… in Texas everything is expensive.” Another wrote, “Come to Europe.. you will run away after looking at the prices.” Many others pointed out that comparison is not justified as people who are buying groceries in America are earning dollars and not rupees.

