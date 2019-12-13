Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'How Much for a Slave': School Teacher Sent on Leave for 'Culturally Insensitive' Question in Class Test

An elementary school teacher in the United States has been sent on leave amidst the outrage after she gave a question in a worksheet to class 5 students which said, ‘set your price for a slave.’

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'How Much for a Slave': School Teacher Sent on Leave for 'Culturally Insensitive' Question in Class Test
An elementary school teacher in the United States has been sent on leave amidst the outrage after she gave a question in a worksheet to class 5 students which said, ‘set your price for a slave.’

An elementary school teacher in the United States has been sent on leave amidst the outrage after she gave a question in a worksheet to class 5 students which said, ‘set your price for a slave.’

The incident occurred in Blades Elementary School. The hint for the question that the teacher has asked is "These could be worth a lot." It is not strange that the parents were not okay with the question that was asked and raised the matter with the authorities of the school.

As per a report published in The Washington Post, Jeremy Booker, the principal of the school wrote a letter to the families in which he assured them that he is working with school district officials to give cultural bias training to every teacher and staff member in the school. Moreover, the principal has also written a letter to the community in which he has apologised for the "culturally insensitive" assignment.

A Facebook user, Lee Hart who claims to be a friend of the parent of a child studying in class 5 of Blades Elementary School, posted a picture of the worksheet on the platform asserting that the question asked is not acceptable and is wrong on multiple levels.

In the post, he said, “A friend of mine's child brought this home from Blades Elementary School, 5th grade. It is so wrong on so many levels. What do you think the plan of action should be? This was supposedly a westward expansion lesson. Some were given food, wood, water, and...slaves!!!!!!!!!!!,"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram