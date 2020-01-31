Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

How Mumbai Police is Making Signals 'Punish' Drivers for Constantly Honking at Red Lights

'Welcome to the honking capital of the world,' Mumbai Police's Twitter account posted while sharing a video to promote the anti-sound pollution initiative.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How Mumbai Police is Making Signals 'Punish' Drivers for Constantly Honking at Red Lights
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ Mumbai Police)

Anyone who has traveled within the city of Mumbai can vouch for the terrible condition of traffic and the severe sound pollution caused by honking horns. But no more.

In a bid to teach Mumbai commuters a lesson and to stop them from honking unnecessarily in signals, Mumbai Police have introduced the 'Punishing Signal'. After all will honking really turn the signal to green faster?

In a short video released by the Mumbai Police on Twitter, the police is seen installing decibel meters to certain signal poles around the city to keep a check on noise pollution. If the decibel levels went beyond 85db, the singla would reset and stay red for longer.

The nearly two minute video starts with, "Welcome to the honking capital of the world. Here people honk even when the signal is red. May be they think by honking, they can make the signal turn green faster?"

They went on to say, "We, the Mumbai Police were itching to do something about this."

The short clip shows the police installing the decibel meters in few locations including CSMT, Bandra, Peddar Road, Hindmata and the following day the signals automatically restored at 90 seconds as the meter reached 85 dB.

Commuters looked shocked when a message was displayed on a post, "Honk more, Wait More."

The clip ends with two police personnel sharing a 'Hi-5' giving out a short message, "Feel free to honk, if you don't mind waiting."

In another Tweet, the police urged not to honk so often or you will become deaf one day. The message further advises to take care of the old, young and the sick as the noise is definitely not well for their health.

The initiative went to draw a lot of praises from Twitterati, who haile the police force.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram