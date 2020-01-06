Take the pledge to vote

How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University

In Mumbai, students from across educational institutions gathered at the Gateway of India and raised slogans — some against the ABVP that was allegedly behind the attack — demanding that the Centre act against the assailants who also defaced JNU property.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

January 6, 2020
How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University
Late on January 5, a masked mob brutally attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students across the country took to the streets to protest against the horrific incident. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

In Mumbai, students from across educational institutions gathered at the Gateway of India and raised slogans — some against the ABVP that was allegedly behind the attack — demanding that the Centre act against the assailants who also defaced JNU property. Student leader Umar Khalid, singer Monica Dogra, Indian actor Nandita Das and comedian Kunal Kamra were also present at the spot.

All over social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, photos and videos showed that students and protesters had camped the entire night at India gate - till sunrise, to show condemn the violent attacks on JNU.

Mumbai stayed up through the night, in "dark days" as one person termed it, and lit up social media.

While social media flooded over with visuals, one thing was clear: the sheer number of people who showed up. As one summed it up by saying, 'This could be Mumbai's equivalent of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh,' as resistance: people who were tired of violence against students in college campuses.

