How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University

Late on January 5, a masked mob brutally attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students across the country took to the streets to protest against the horrific incident. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

In Mumbai, students from across educational institutions gathered at the Gateway of India and raised slogans — some against the ABVP that was allegedly behind the attack — demanding that the Centre act against the assailants who also defaced JNU property. Student leader Umar Khalid, singer Monica Dogra, Indian actor Nandita Das and comedian Kunal Kamra were also present at the spot.

All over social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, photos and videos showed that students and protesters had camped the entire night at India gate - till sunrise, to show condemn the violent attacks on JNU.

Mumbai stayed up through the night, in "dark days" as one person termed it, and lit up social media.

Gateway of India is lit at 3.30 am ❤ pic.twitter.com/3FONiZu8wh — कोमल :) 🇮🇳 (@Komal_Indian) January 5, 2020

Gareway of India, Mumbai Hundreds come out at midnight outside the Gateway of India in protest against the ABVP attack on JNU students. pic.twitter.com/mxyMabW5Mi — S K Pachauri (@skpachauri101) January 6, 2020

At 2.45am, there were hundreds at Gateway of India, loud and unviolent. Many were determined to stay till morning. These are dark days but take heart, for we have candlelight and poetry (and internet). pic.twitter.com/2KWDQgd2uS — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) January 5, 2020

Hundreds come out in Mumbai at midnight outside the Gateway of India in protest against the ABVP attack on JNU students. pic.twitter.com/Q9X1WV2lPv — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 5, 2020

At Gateway of India - spontaneous protest- peaceful and solemn- in solidarity with JNU #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/B0bAEl7CrW — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) January 5, 2020

Unreal atmosphere in Mumbai! Protest against JNU violence - it's 2:17 am right now! Location: Outside Gateway of India, MumbaiLook at the crowd. @UmarKhalidJNU leads the chant of "Stand With JNU!"#MumbaiMidnightVigil pic.twitter.com/5LxSBmnxt9 — Meghnad Bose (@MeghnadBose93) January 5, 2020

Quite a crowd at Gateway of India, Mumbai.#JNUattack pic.twitter.com/tXZm09cObo — Parth MN (@parthpunter) January 5, 2020

Snaps from people at Gateway Of India, Mumbai , where Midnight Candle light vigil held by students of various institutions right now in support of #JNU students as symbolic protest against #JNUattack .. the students from various universities joining in.. #standwithJNU #JNUSOS pic.twitter.com/5xDhuQ30v3 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) January 5, 2020

Protest at Gateway of India, Mumbai right now against right-wing violence on JNU community. #StayStrongJNU pic.twitter.com/mKCkAc4j8S — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 5, 2020

Reached the gateway of India protest at around 2 but was happy to see so many friends and citizens there. Inquilab zindabaad #SOSJNU — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) January 5, 2020

Today. At 12:30 am, Gateway Of India. Mumbai in solidarity with #JNU For every student who is awake terrified in their hostel room, we are on the streets, lighting candles of hope. pic.twitter.com/Y8wzAhAHV8 — Rhea (@vakharhea) January 5, 2020

NOTICE Students from Mumbai are gathering at Gateway of India from 12 midnight (tonight) to protest against the JNU violence.This is a spontaneous reaction from Mumbai youngsters who're furious at the JNU violence.Gateway of India starting 12 midnight, tonight. — Dolly Kikon (@DollyKikon) January 5, 2020

Crowd gathering at Gateway of India, Mumbai to silently protest against attacks on JNU students in Delhi tonight pic.twitter.com/HdwLDTkg0K — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) January 5, 2020

Occupy Gateway is the call of students and people of Mumbai in retaliation to the brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked goons supported by Delhi Police. Gateway of India will become Mumbai's Shaheen Bagh#OccupyGateway #MumbaiWithJNU@MumbAgainstCAB @JNUSUofficial pic.twitter.com/5sSpAg4Dph — Kapil Agarwal (@kapil_agrawal27) January 5, 2020

Students from different colleges gather outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier today.#SOSJNU #ResignAmitShah pic.twitter.com/r69moGX1E5 — Sandeep kishore 🇮🇳 (@sandeepkishore_) January 6, 2020

At the #Gateway of India right now to protest the violence against students at #JNU #SOSFromJNU pic.twitter.com/0nu02OB2RT — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) January 5, 2020

While social media flooded over with visuals, one thing was clear: the sheer number of people who showed up. As one summed it up by saying, 'This could be Mumbai's equivalent of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh,' as resistance: people who were tired of violence against students in college campuses.

