How Musahar Women from Bihar Are Taking Their First Step Towards Financial Independence

Eighteen-year-old Santoli Kumari is the first woman from Makhdumpur in Bihar’s Jehanabad district to top the 12th board examinations. She is also the first woman in the village who owns a smartphone.

Santoli belongs to the Musahar community (Mahadalit). The struggle of this young woman to gain education assumes special importance in the face of the severe social exclusion and discrimination they are subjected to.

Undeterred by society, Santoli’s stubbornness to fight against a patriarchal, casteist and capitalist society has led her to the laps of ‘Sajhe Sapne’.

The four-month-old, women-driven, social enterprise is aimed at ensuring financial mobility among women from the most marginalised and discriminated sections of rural India. Musahars count as one of them.

Belonging at the bottom of India’s caste hierarchy, the term ‘Musahar’ (‘Musa’ in Hindi means ‘Rat’) loosely translates to ‘rat-eaters/rat-killers’, a dark reflection of the extreme poverty that has plagued these people. The upper-caste term them as 'untouchables' even in this age. Bihar has nearly 2.2 million ‘Musahars’, according to the state Mahadalit Commission’s interim report. Community activists, however, claim the population of Musahars is not less than 3 million in the state.

While the literacy rate among this community is only 9.8%, women literacy is around 1-2%, concludes a 2018 Oxfam report.

After staying and studying in a hostel, Santoli had to return to her home and with the onset of the coronavirus lockdown the situation turned worse. Once they return with an incomplete education, the pressure of marriage rises. Eventually, they join their families in the age-old tradition of working on the fields of upper-caste Hindus where they are refused even basic amenities like clean drinking water.

Despite their extreme low income and poverty-stricken life, families weave ‘dreams’ for their children; but lack of resources and recognition become the biggest obstacle on the path to betterment. While for men, the reason is limited financial dearth, for women, the battles are many — considered to be the ‘inferior’ gender whilst also belonging to the ‘shunned’ caste.

"Besides breaking the bars raised by the society, as women we have to keep proving ourselves to equate to the status of men and why we must not be betrothed at a young age," says Santoli. Before getting the smartphone-- considered to be a good for 'degraded woman', Santoli had multiple thoughts. But she realised she needs the battle those ideas for her education.

For 19-year-old Phula Kumari, who lives in Santoli’s neighbouring village, Katrasin, the situation is no different.

Phula, who too secured a first division in her 12th board exams, says, "The pressure of marriage is too high. If not for my results, it would have been impossible for me to negotiate with my family and society as a woman, why I need to realise my capabilities and make a stable earning for myself."

With help of community organisations, women like Phula and Santoli make it to the end of school. But the question that lingers is, what next?

This is where 'Sajhe Sapne' takes over. The organisation commits to upskill and guarantee modern jobs to these impoverished, village women.

"You cannot move forward without education, but education is never a complete solution in itself. You need money to have a seat at the table," says Surabhi Yadav, founder of Madhya Pradesh-based 'Sajhe Sapne'.

Addressing the lack of access to quality higher education programs and aspirational jobs for these women, 'Sajhe Sapne' has started a one-year skill development course that is built on four pillars — English, Career Intelligence focussed on areas around digital literacy, Rural Development that includes analysing social issues, caste, gender mapping etc, and Life Skills. The courses are designed in ways that replace the complex teaching-learning techniques with more palatable ones for rural women.

The aim of the course is to land these young women in managerial jobs like project associates, coordinators, facilitators at social enterprises, start-ups, nonprofits and find them in situations of financial independence.

Ticking the check-box of reaching a full-time job is a far-fetched dream for them, those who earn their living hunched over fields, or as rag pickers and worst of all catching rats.

"We never design a nine-to-five job profile keeping in mind the context of marginalised people. Then how do we ever expect them to have a space in this structure?" asks the 30-year-old founder.

Hence, while designing the course, a focus on job mapping for the four-member team was very important.

"We have to keep in mind the demands of the present job market. We call up companies to learn their requirements and then we go about imparting the skills and preparing these women for a salaried job. We have soft commitments and we’ll open the first door of networking for these students," says Surabhi.

Each batch of students who find a job promise to donate a sum after

two to three years to fund the education of another student. The plan is to continue in that manner.

Santoli, who wishes to join the Bihar Police force and Phula, who aspires to take the role of an ‘empathetic boss’ in a company will help to “create a relative role model”.

Sajhe, at present, has 10 students on-board and half of them have moved out of Bihar to settle in Himachal Pradesh’s Kandbari village, where the enterprise has opened their first residential Sapna Centre with the help of incubation partner Avishkar.

With schools closed and increased domestic violence, Sajhe comes at the right time to take these women away to their residential centre, where they will receive skill-based education in peace, says 54-year-old Sandhya from Avishkar, which has rendered services for over 15 years to the welfare of rural India.

Further, with the help of community organisations including Nari Gunjan, started by Padma Shri recipient Sudha Varghese, Sajhe wishes to extend their Sapna Centres across Bihar and other states, to help gain these women confidence.

Despite efforts to break the prejudices surrounding their lives, there’s a continuous compliance by the Musahar people to survive the caste-driven state.

"While staying at the hostel or stepping outdoors for work, often people call us names such as tribal, adivasi, low-caste etc. But it has grown within us to not heed them and continue with our business," says Phula and Santoli.

Caste, capitalism and patriarchy — a collective impact of all these rules the lives of these women.

"These colonial representations are part of a very complex system, which need to be addressed by people, who are at the receiving ends of it. We believe, when Phula and Santoli are established enough to take cognisance of their village problems, that is where the first change starts," says Surabhi.

Hence, Sajhe ensures that organisations, where these two women step in, are diverse and inclusive enough to harness their innovation.

"In India’s class and caste hierarchy, we need women-driven agendas rather than women-development agendas. Let's put people, who are facing the problems, in-charge of solving them. It’s imperative to let financial mobility reach to women at large," says Surabhi.