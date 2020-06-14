How Nepal's TikTok Stars are Celebrating Their New Map That Includes Indian Territories

On Saturday, Nepal's Parliament unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India. Earlier, on June 9, the Parliament had unanimously endorsed the proposal to consider the Constitution amendment bill to pave way for endorsing the new political map amid skirmishes with India along the border.

Amid all the developments, the nationalism spirit ran high among the people of Nepal, even as India said that "artificial enlargement of claims is untenable." People took to video sharing app Tiktok to celebrate their nationalism and their new map with altered borders.

Here are some of the videos that people of Nepal posted on TikTok.







The latest friction occurred after India inaugurated the 80-km-long link road on the Kailash Mansarovar route in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. Nepal objected to it, saying it falls in their territory, a claim India instantly refuted saying the entire stretch is well within India territory. Army chief General Naravane had indicated that Nepal's move comes at the behest of China.

On June 11, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had sidestepped questions over the voting



and had cited "civilisational, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal”.