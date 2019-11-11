How NZ Vs Eng T20 Super Over Reminded Everyone of World Cup Final

England snatched the Twenty20 series against New Zealand in dramatic fashion in Auckland on Sunday, with a super over required to break the deadlock in scenes reminiscent of the World Cup final four months ago. This was strangely reminiscent of the World Cup final between the two teams about four months ago, when a super over was required to break the tie.

The fact that it was another super over in another England versus New Zealand match, with Jimmy Neesham caught in the middle of it, is too much of a coincidence. If this doesn't give you deja vu, we don't know what will!

But unlike the World Cup final, when even the super over was tied, this time New Zealand finished nine runs short to give England the win and take the series 3-2. In the final over of regular play, England needed 13 from the last three balls by Neesham when Jordan went to the middle and belted six, two, and four to set up the tiebreaker.

And these striking similarities were not lost on cricket fans, who were quick to point it out. Even the official Twitter handle for Cricket World Cup and Black Caps joined in the fun.

Anyone else feel a bit weird?! #NZvENG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 10, 2019

16 from 6, same as the World Cup final. #NZvENG — Sahil Babbar (@babbar28) November 10, 2019

16 off 6 We've seen this somewhere. Wait, it was the world cup final #NZvENG — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) November 10, 2019

I didn’t need that World Cup finish again😭😭😭😭 #NZvENG — teef (@teefah7541) November 10, 2019

What a match again recall me world cup final. What a super over. Jorden you make the game for eng side.@ECB_cricket @ICC#NZvENG — Hariom sharma (@hrmvyas4) November 10, 2019

One more super over ! Unfortunately it reopened the NZ's World cup wounds ! Neesham can't believe this !!#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/laRler4swT — Venkat Ⓥ (@venkat0717) November 10, 2019

Right then, a repeat of the World Cup with no boundary count 🔥🔥 Tim Southee and last few overs don't go along too well... ( RCB supporter here😂) #NZvENG — Sameer Chhabra (@sameerchhabra12) November 10, 2019

