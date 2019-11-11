Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

How NZ Vs Eng T20 Super Over Reminded Everyone of World Cup Final

Is this World Cup all over again?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
How NZ Vs Eng T20 Super Over Reminded Everyone of World Cup Final
Is this World Cup all over again?

England snatched the Twenty20 series against New Zealand in dramatic fashion in Auckland on Sunday, with a super over required to break the deadlock in scenes reminiscent of the World Cup final four months ago. This was strangely reminiscent of the World Cup final between the two teams about four months ago, when a super over was required to break the tie.

The fact that it was another super over in another England versus New Zealand match, with Jimmy Neesham caught in the middle of it, is too much of a coincidence. If this doesn't give you deja vu, we don't know what will!

But unlike the World Cup final, when even the super over was tied, this time New Zealand finished nine runs short to give England the win and take the series 3-2. In the final over of regular play, England needed 13 from the last three balls by Neesham when Jordan went to the middle and belted six, two, and four to set up the tiebreaker.

And these striking similarities were not lost on cricket fans, who were quick to point it out. Even the official Twitter handle for Cricket World Cup and Black Caps joined in the fun.

