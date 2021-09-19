How Often Should You Wash Your Jeans? A Beginner's Guide to Cleaning Denims

There has always been a heated household debate that is yet to be settled, after several decades. Since childhood, most of you have seen your mother being a stickler for laundry. In her world, your unwashed clothes are a direct question of your integrity. However, clothes experts and doctors have often explained that the need for washing one fabric is different from the other, just like the level of water different plants need.

Since time immemorial, denim is one item of clothing with the most conflicting information. Being one of the most popular wearing articles — across age, profession, gender, and indigeneity — it remains in the fashion report’s headlines. Produced by Levi Strauss in the 1870s, the first jeans were created for miners and workers and were supposed to be a bit grubby.

So, to all the jeans-wearers out there, how often do you wash your favourite denim? If you seek advice from genuine denim aficionados, they will most likely ask you to never wash your blue jeans which might sound uncomfortable. You’re likely overdoing it if you’re washing after every wear or two. Made from 100% cotton, the fabric on your jeans is thicker than your T-shirt and makes for a durable material that needs infrequent washing as much as possible.

The reason to prolong these washes is manifold:

- Better for the environment

- Makes it look newer for longer

- Reduces the load of laundry

Cleaning connoisseurs, fashion stylists, and laundry experts will tell you that jeans are like fine wine, it’s better with age. There is a numerical answer as well to the ‘how many times you should wash’ question and the answer is 10. As per Levi’s denim guide, barring any spills or smells, 10 wears is a good number to decide when to get your jeans washed. The one comprehensive rule for denim care: Go by the smell test. While it is not exclusive to jeans, smelling clothes has been a very amateur yet trusted way to know it’s time to give them a wash.

A recent post by The New York Times Twitter handle asked, “When is it the time to wash your jeans?” The tweet further reads, “The Wire Cutter suggests once every two months, or when you can see (or smell) that they really need it.”

When is it time to wash your jeans? @wirecutter suggests once every two months, or when you can see (or smell) that they really need it. https://t.co/kHqBnGf10H— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2021

As expected, the comments section was filled with many reactions and even opinions around the frequency of denim washes. While some strongly agreed, another section of the Twitter community was flabbergasted with the idea of not washing denim frequently. An individual ridiculed, “Yes, of course, because jeans are antiseptic… Seriously?”

Yes, of course, because jeans are antiseptic… Seriously?🙄— The Wiserman (@The_Wiserman) September 5, 2021

“6 times a year will destroy your jeans-quality and durability. Where is this idea from? If you are not rolling in the mud, you can go a year without washing. Of course, you own a few pairs as well,” commented another.

6 times a year will destroy your jeans-quality and durability. Where is this idea from? If you are not rolling in the mud, you can go a year without washing. Of course, you own a few pairs as well.— Yoruba Nation Freedom Runner (@aderinola) September 5, 2021

“I don’t get this. Every couple of months there is an article like this. Usually, they tell you to put your jeans in a freezer instead of washing them,” said another Twitter user while asking the reason people do not want to clean their jeans.

I don't get this. Every couple of months there is an article like this. Usually they tell you to put your jeans in a freezer instead of washing them. Why don't people want to clean their jeans? People are gross!— "JOLLY J" FENNIMORE (@jason_fennimore) September 5, 2021

A user asserted, “I wash them after each wear and they’ve endured just fine (years). I think I’ll continue not being gross.”

I wash them after each wear and they’ve endured just fine (years). I think I’ll continue not being gross.— Anne Lubbe (@a_lou_b) September 5, 2021

How should you clean?

There’s no one formula or correct way, but it’s important to know the incorrect ways to do it. If you ever let your jeans in the dryer, air dry or finish on low heat. Spot-cleaning is the most popular approach that jean-wearers take. Another popular way to prevent spoiling the appearance of your denim is to turn it inside out and wash it in cold water with a mild detergent.

The Bottom Line

If you want your denim to stay form-fitting, follow the different answers provided above. The frequency will depend on the type of material and how clean you are while wearing them. A good pair of jeans, when taken care of, can last many washing cycles and several years.

