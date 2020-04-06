How Omar Abdullah Made Article 370 'Trend Again' After His Tweet on Coronavirus

On Sunday night, as Indians came out briefly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to light diyas in these times of 'darkness', former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig on the ‘near-festive’ scenes across the country.

His comments, however, did not go down too well with Indian tweeple, who in turn took jibes at the National Conference leader.

“Firecrackers in Delhi. What’s the celebration?” Omar tweeted as people went a step ahead with PM Modi’s call to light candles to mark their solidarity in fight against Coronavirus and burst firecrackers.





"Corona gone?" he wrote in another tweet. Some BJP leaders found the opportunity to take attack the J&K leader. Soon after his tweet, ‘Article 370’ started trending with trolls and even political leaders telling him in replies that it was perhaps the abrogation of J&K’s special status that was being celebrated. "It will go as Article 370 & 35A gone. Meanwhile can you give some much needed counselling to people of Tablighi Jamat who are creating ruckus & molesting nurses in quarantine centres / hospital ? That will surely help in controlling Corona pandemic in India," replied BJP's Surendra Poonia.

Co-incidentally on Sunday, it was exactly eight months since the abrogation of Article 370. “I got 370 to trend again,” he later tweeted.



Modi had appealed the people to light a candle or diyas on their balconies for 9 minutes at 9pm on April 5 to show their support for the fight against Coronavirus pandemic that has now infected over 4,000 people in India and over a hundred have succumbed. However, people were seen bursting crackers, taking out rallies and even clanging plates.