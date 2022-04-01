Oscars 2022 was like no other. Actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for a joke made at the expense of the former’s wife has taken the Internet by storm, leaving people divided over the right and wrong sides of the incident. Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia which is an autoimmune disease that affects one’s hair growth, sported a bald look for the award ceremony. Chris’ joke about Jada starring in GI Jane 2 due to her shaved look has been panned as hollow and insensitive. Will throwing a punch and “standing up for his wife”, although he was allegedly enjoying the joke until he saw Jada roll her eyes, has also been criticised. In the midst of this raging Will - Chris slapgate saga, people (read: misogynists) have still found a way to blame the woman - Jada - for the whole issue.

Why Jada is Blamed

In 2020, Hollywood power couple Will and Jada’s marriage came under intense scrutiny after the latter revealed her “relationship” with musician August Alsina while she was separated from her husband. Somehow, social media users deemed it alright to dig up Jada’s affair and connect it to an entirely unrelated incident- pinning it as the trigger for Will assaulting Chris. “I can tell you the type to cheat on your mans then gaslight him to the point of ripping his sanity away. Jada embarrassed Will,” reads one tweet.

I can tell you the type to cheat on your mans then gaslight him to the point of ripping his sanity away. Jada embarrassed Will. Chris did his job, Will needs to seek therapy.— MrPerk (@Kingkahuna97) March 31, 2022

Another account that’s purportedly owned by a woman, goes on to incredulously reason that Jada should have “held it together” and not get “visibly pissed”, which apparently led to the awakening of Will’s “protective instinct”. Now, we are talking about a 53-year-old man here who should be perfectly capable of handling his emotions, but somehow the woman is at fault for his inability for the same.

Will and Jada have faced jibes in the past over the alleged ‘infidelity’ in their marriage. In later interviews, they have admitted that they took a long time to figure out relationship boundaries and have had an open marriage. After bagging the Best Actor award for King Richard at the 75th Annual British Academy Film Awards, host Rebel Wilson added, ‘I thought his best performance over the past year was being OK with all his wife’s boyfriends!’ At the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet, E! News host Laverne Cox, while interviewing the couple, quipped, “’We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements.” Jada had talked about her “entanglement” with August during her Facebook show ‘Red Table Talk’.

The sickening trope of a woman needing a man to come to her defense, in this case from “mean men” laced with a caustic attack on Will and Jada’s public revelations about their open marriage, has been pegged as something laudable and desirable.

want that jada and will type of love. i sleep with who i want and you yell at men that are mean to me— annette (@monsouleil) March 31, 2022

Simps will always be simps. Ever ready to take a bullet for and defend the woman who is ever ready to gobble up another preek.Will Smith himself laughed at the damn joke, till he noticed Jada wasn't cool with it.— OLOSHO, Rtd (@TweetOjie) March 28, 2022

Okay I’m done with my rant. Jada Smith is fucking annoying and that’s that. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk tonight folks😁— Madday (@MaddyM4) March 28, 2022

Jada is gonna use this to continue to gaslight people into thinking she’s not the issue. She’s poison. He was like a robot as soon as he saw her face. Posting willows letter to Tupac is so nefarious and gives insight to jadas messaging— Gia (@giatweetz) March 28, 2022

According to YouTuber ‘The Amazing Lucas’, who has around 375k subscribers, Jada is to be blamed because she has “failed Will in every way possible - as a woman and as a wife.” Will assaulted Chris on behalf of Jada, who “allowed” him to do that and “allowed” people to say crazy things about her husband. He also offers some laughable pieces of advice for Jada to have avoided the fiasco as well as tips to steer clear of “bad women.”

Another tweet attempts to sum up the whole Will-Jada-August open triangle, “The way dudes talk about Will & Jada’s situation is how you know 99.99999% of men couldn’t handle an open relationship/marriage.”

One of the most interesting things to me from the responses is the language dudes are using. Its clear that they picture their girl helplessly and passively getting smashed by some dude instead of her actively and with agency doing the fuckin— Flick (@Frediculous) March 30, 2022

Alopecia and Black Women

A 2019 study from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, shows that African American women suffer from alopecia at a much higher rate than White and Asian women. A survey of 5,594 Black women in 2016, partnered with Black Women’s Health Study at Boston University’s Slone Epidemiology Center, found that 47.6 percent experienced hair loss.

A study by the Dove personal care division of the Unilever USA company in 2019, shows that Black women are 80% more likely to change the natural texture of their hair to meet societal standards in professional spaces. Research also points towards Black students being more likely to be suspended for dress or hairstyle violations.

In 2018, Jada openly talked about her alopecia diagnosis and the challenges of embracing it and the hair loss. She took to Instagram to share a new patch of baldness due to the condition.

The pain and humiliation in losing something so integral to one’s culture and identity, while accepting it and attempting to normalise bald women, has been dumbed down to just casual references as to “why can’t she wear a wig.” Most notably, American comedian Tom Segura’s tweet calling Jada a “bald b****” has gained around 50k likes. He has also launched another rant on Jada ‘cheating’ on Will.

The bitch BEEN bald. Jokes about it or her are FINE. It was tame AF. You super sensitive about it? Buy a FUCKIN WIG pic.twitter.com/pkS6bPIWOW— Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) March 28, 2022

Fuck Will Smith's candy ass smacking a dude 4 inches shorter and 50lbs lighter. He's just in his feelings cause his bald headed bitch been fuckin around on him for years and he takes it. We all know who he wishes he could slap. #CuckWill— Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) March 28, 2022

“Jada has so much money she could buy the most realistic looking wigs. She chose to go out bald like that. He should be more embarrassed that she cheated on him,” goes yet another tweet.

#OscarsSoBlackJada has so much money she could buy the most realistic looking wigs. She chose to go out bald like that. He should be more embarrassed that she cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/m7ZnsgTPPY — Metaverse Realtor ❁ (@SBrain69) March 28, 2022

Jada, dear, if you're that sensitive about your hair loss, Toni Brattin sells wigs on QVC. And please don't send Will to my house. #WillSmith #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qPcOMpe2dj— Phyllis Dietrichson (@jmlx_john) March 29, 2022

Fuck Jada Smith and her baldness. She had an innocent man assaulted and humiliated by her criminal husband. Wear a wig. There 100 million bald male and female Americans. Fuck the Smith’s. pic.twitter.com/XJ6ZuqOKh1— Genuine_Ersatz (@JeffAkins20) March 28, 2022

Note that according to this user, “she” had an innocent man assaulted by her husband. Jada did not ask Will to smack Chris. She did not ask Will to react. She did not ask Will to do anything. She merely reacted via a facial expression of rolling her eyes at the crude ‘joke’, but the woman is still the villain in the tale. A woman, who did not ask, let alone encourage, two fully grown adults to almost come to blows, is still somehow taking the fall for it.

Toxic Masculinity at the Centre of it All

“Love will make you do crazy things," a line from Will’s speech while collecting the Best Actor trophy for his role in King Richard just a while after the slap, could be the most hackneyed excuse in the history of toxic masculinity and its many ugly forms. Jaden Smith’s tweet “And That’s How We Do It", which has gotten over a million likes, that condones his father apparently “protecting” his mother’s “honour” shows how deeply entrenched it is.

And That’s How We Do It— Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

The infantilisation of women and feeding the accepted narrative that women should seek an alpha male, who displays ‘masculinity’ through outwardly strength and is willing to get into a fist fight with any man daring to even throw a glance at his girl, is a popular plotline of several movies. Male violence has been glorified since forever and men in touch with their ‘violent, aggressive’ side are considered desirable.

Will has become the butt of many jokes after Jada and August’s relationship was revealed. Could Will’s reaction be a way to reclaim some of the much-hyped ‘manhood’ that he may have lost in the process of their marriage being torn apart in public discourse? It begs the question, what does masculinity actually entail?

