English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
How PM Modi's Autograph Led to a Flood of Marriage Proposals for a Woman From Bengal
'I and my sister are even getting marriage proposals.'
Image credits: PTI / ANI
Loading...
Rita Mudi, who was injured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bengal, has become a celebrity in her hometown. All because she got an autograph from the PM.
Ninety people were injured after a portion of a makeshift tent collapsed during a rally by PM in West Bengal's Midnapore district on 16 July.
The incident took place around 1 pm when thousands of people gathered at Midnapore College ground to take part in the Krishi Kalyan Sabha.
Image credits: PTI
After addressing the rally, the PM went to the hospital to visit the injured. One such victim, Rita Mudi, requested Modi for his autograph. What Mudi had not anticipated was she would be getting marriage proposals after Modi's visit.
Image credits: PTI
Speaking to ANI, Mudi said, "I became a celebrity. Me and my sister are even getting marriage proposals."
The villagers thronged to her house just to click a selfie with her, now a celebrity.
Along with his signature, Modi also left a note for Mudi. "Rita Mudi, tum sukhi raho (Be Happy, Rita Mudi)."
According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed the SPG personnel standing near him to look after the people and attend to the injured.
After a brief pause, PM Modi started his speech again and said, “People in Bengal are very courageous. Despite the crumbling down of one of the tents, people preferred to stand here amid heavy rains. I would like to salute you all. I have never witnessed such dedication before.”
Also Watch
Ninety people were injured after a portion of a makeshift tent collapsed during a rally by PM in West Bengal's Midnapore district on 16 July.
The incident took place around 1 pm when thousands of people gathered at Midnapore College ground to take part in the Krishi Kalyan Sabha.
Image credits: PTI
After addressing the rally, the PM went to the hospital to visit the injured. One such victim, Rita Mudi, requested Modi for his autograph. What Mudi had not anticipated was she would be getting marriage proposals after Modi's visit.
Image credits: PTI
Speaking to ANI, Mudi said, "I became a celebrity. Me and my sister are even getting marriage proposals."
The villagers thronged to her house just to click a selfie with her, now a celebrity.
Bankura: Rita Mudi, girl who was injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore & given an autograph by Prime Minister, says, 'I became a celebrity.I & my sister are even getting marriage proposals, but we'll marry after completing studies'.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/7b2e76LF2E
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2018
Along with his signature, Modi also left a note for Mudi. "Rita Mudi, tum sukhi raho (Be Happy, Rita Mudi)."
According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed the SPG personnel standing near him to look after the people and attend to the injured.
After a brief pause, PM Modi started his speech again and said, “People in Bengal are very courageous. Despite the crumbling down of one of the tents, people preferred to stand here amid heavy rains. I would like to salute you all. I have never witnessed such dedication before.”
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mentally Strong Indian Colts Expect Tough COTIF Outing, But Won’t Be Pushovers, Promises Coach Floyd Pinto
- Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout Movie Review: Tom Cruise Kicks, Punches And Jumps Till He’s Got Your Attention
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...