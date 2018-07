How PM Modi's Autograph Led to a Flood of Marriage Proposals for a Woman From Bengal

Bankura: Rita Mudi, girl who was injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore & given an autograph by Prime Minister, says, 'I became a celebrity.I & my sister are even getting marriage proposals, but we'll marry after completing studies'.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/7b2e76LF2E

Rita Mudi, who was injured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bengal, has become a celebrity in her hometown. All because she got an autograph from the PM.Ninety people were injured after a portion of a makeshift tent collapsed during a rally by PM in West Bengal's Midnapore district on 16 July.The incident took place around 1 pm when thousands of people gathered at Midnapore College ground to take part in the Krishi Kalyan Sabha.Image credits: PTIAfter addressing the rally, the PM went to the hospital to visit the injured. One such victim, Rita Mudi, requested Modi for his autograph. What Mudi had not anticipated was she would be getting marriage proposals after Modi's visit.Image credits: PTISpeaking to ANI, Mudi said, "I became a celebrity. Me and my sister are even getting marriage proposals."The villagers thronged to her house just to click a selfie with her, now a celebrity.Along with his signature, Modi also left a note for Mudi. "Rita Mudi, tum sukhi raho (Be Happy, Rita Mudi)."According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed the SPG personnel standing near him to look after the people and attend to the injured.After a brief pause, PM Modi started his speech again and said, “People in Bengal are very courageous. Despite the crumbling down of one of the tents, people preferred to stand here amid heavy rains. I would like to salute you all. I have never witnessed such dedication before.”