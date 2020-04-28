How Police in Rajasthan is Using Facebook Live Sessions to Keep People Indoors During Lockdown

An IPS officer in Rajasthan's Churu is using the lockdown period to engage people in creative streams by chalking out a strategy to ensure they stay indoor and learn something new.

"People would come out on streets on the pretext of buying essentials in the evening. I was thinking to do something different where I would not have to use force to ensure the people stayed indoor," Tejaswini Gautam told IANS.

"Before lockdown, we had plans to engage Churu people in some creative activity, but after lockdown was declared, I thought of running live sessions of celebrities associated with theatre, films, music and yoga as well. Motivational speakers would come in each day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. so that people stayed indoor," said Gautam.

These regular sessions have sent hundreds of people back home, where they are glued to their phones and computer screens. "They raise many questions to their favourite stars", says Gautam.

The average viewership of these live sessions is around 20,000-30,000 daily. Besides, there are hundreds others who are watching the recorded versions.

People send many messages on Facebook. "They are also giving us suggestions on bringing their favourite stars too, which we are pursuing", she says.

Those who have been invited to the sessions include Padma Shri recipient Paralympic Gold medallist Devendra Jhajhadiya. "During live session, he shared how he waited for 12 years for the olympics and said, 'why can't you stay for a few days inside your houses?'".

Theatre Expert Satya Kaushik said: "Read a lot during lockdown and keep yourself fit and come out as a good listener." Management guru N Raghuraman also brought out success tips for all.

"We have invited Ruhani sisters," says Gautam.





Who invites the celebrities? "Sometimes it's me. My close friends too have brought in these celebrities. They have obliged us on our personal request. This is a goodwill gesture they are doing for Churu Police and people", she says.

The Churu Police has also launched a campaign 'Mera Churu, Mera Farz' where people are made to take a pledge "Mere Gali men koi bhookha nahin soyega" ('no one would sleep hungry in my lane') and "Meri Gali mein koi bahar nazar nahin aayega" ('no one would loiter outside in my lane'.

"We are presenting videos of Pankaj Tripathi, Anup Soni and others to make people aware about coronavirus", she says.

Tejaswini Gautam was born and brought up in Delhi; she completed her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College from 2007-10, and then pursued her law in 2010-2013. During these years, she was associated with theatre groups. Some of her associates are now well-known in theatre circles while some are in Bollywood.

"With these links, we approached the celebrities who have extended their helping hand to us without charging us anything," she said.

These live sessions are being aired on https://www.facebook.com/ChuruPolice/, she says.