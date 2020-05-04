BUZZ

1-MIN READ

How Pune Police Marry off Couple as Parents Watch it over Video Call from Dehradun

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The school time friends had dreams about getting married, which were eventually fulfilled with the help of Pune police.

The coronavirus lockdown has resulted in the delay of all the scheduled meetings, conferences, celebrations, marriages and other social gatherings. While many people have postponed weddings for a later time, a number of people are getting married in a simple and non-crowded ceremony.

Something similar happened with 27-year-old software engineer Aditya Bisht and Neha Kushwaha, a practicing doctor. The lovebirds were scheduled to tie the knot on May 2 in a traditional ceremony in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. However, the lockdown washed away all their plans, leaving both of them in Pune, away from their parents and family.

The school time friends had dreams about getting married, which were eventually fulfilled with the help of Pune police. Last month, Aditya’s father Devendra Bisht called the Pune Police control room to seek their help on the possible travel of the couple.

However, since the lockdown was in place, the parents asked for the police to arrange a marriage in Pune. “I spoke to my seniors who gave permission. We helped with all arrangements for the wedding at a hall here,” revealed Assistant Police Inspector Prasad Lonare.

An inspector Manoj Patil and his wife performed the kanyadaan while the parents of both the bride and groom attended the wedding in video conferencing.

While Aditya’s father is a retired Army colonel who resides in Dehradun now, Neha’s father retired as a doctor from the Armed Forces Medical College. He is currently treating COVID-19 patients at AIIMS Nagpur.

