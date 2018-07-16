GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

How Pussy Riots Stole the Show at the FIFA World Cup Finals

The game must go on - as must the protests against Putin.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 2:15 PM IST
Amid the high drama that unfolded during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, a curious gang of pitch invaders managed to steal international attention away from the coveted ball, even if momentarily.

After they broke into the pitch, one of them even got close to France's ace player, Kylian Mbappe and shared a double high five with him.

World Cup - Final - France v Croatia

But who were these four women who invaded the pitch dressed in identical white shirts, black pants and black ties (which is reportedly the police uniform)?

The invaders were soon caught by stadium security.

Turns out the uniformed streakers were in fact protesters participating in a demonstration. Feminist activist group 'Pussy Riot' has claimed accountability for the pitch invasion, via their social media accounts.



They posted a long message demanding a list of six things that they wanted and also cited the Russian poet, artist, and performer Dmitri Aleksandrovich Prigov.

Established in 2011, Pussy Riot rose to global prominence as a protest-art group in 2012 after five of its members covered in balaclavas sang a song denouncing Putin in Moscow’s main cathedral. Two of them were even jailed for the protest. Members are known for wearing brightly colored balaclavas, though those who protested Sunday did so with their faces uncovered. The group is notorious for its guerilla-style public performances and their topics cover a range of contentious issues such as femism, LGBT rights and opposition against Putin and his policies.





A social media video of one of the detained protesters has also surfaced, leading to much criticism of the harsh interrogation.

