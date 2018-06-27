English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
How Rajasthan Police is Using Social Media to Bust Fake News
Rumours of a child lifting gang, mainly spread through WhatsApp messages, is believed to be the reason for the mob killing the woman.
No one has any idea where the messages originated from or who was the original sender, but before this incident, the fake WhatsApp message had taken 22 lives in one year.
Clearly, the fake news spreads like wildfire over WhatsApp chat groups and other social media platforms and the Rajasthan Police has decided to do something about it.
The Rajasthan Police has started a fake news awareness series to educate netizens about how it is spread and how it can be spotted.
"Starting a series on #FakeNews. Please follow these tiny yet significant tips.
What's fake news? It is news, stories or hoaxes which mislead you into believing the facts which are not true. Often #SocialMedia become easy carriers for spreading falsehood & distortion
@SMHoaxSlayer," Rajasthan Police's official Twitter handle tweeted.
Starting a series on #FakeNews. Please follow these tiny yet significant tips.
What's fake news? It is news, stories or hoaxes which mislead you into believing the facts which are not true. Often #SocialMedia become easy carriers for spreading falsehood & distortion@SMHoaxSlayer pic.twitter.com/m77DKYeCzN
— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) June 25, 2018
In their tweet, the police tagged @SMHoaxSlayer, a Twitter account famous for busting fake news and also listed handy tips to spot fake news:
> Check if it is a credible source
> Read beyond the headlines
> Check the author
> Check the date
> Consult the experts
However, the police clarified later that they weren't collaborating with @SMHoaxSlayer.
No Sanjukta. But we do value the wonderful job that @SMHoaxSlayer is doing and we believe all of us should come together to address this menace. https://t.co/jWTQJxT2zv — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) June 26, 2018
"What a reassuring moment of a police department not only standing up against fake news but also appreciating who already do and calls for all joining hands for same," wrote a Twitter user.
According to Firstpost, the step by the Rajasthan Police could possibly be a response to a fake news that circulated in the name of Rajasthan Police on various social media platforms. The viral forward urged residents to stay cautious of medical students offering free blood tests because they belong to some "terrorist groups."
Unhappy by this, the police tweeted out a clarification and asked people to stay vigilant.
#Fake news is circulated in the name of #RajasthanPolice on various social media platforms. We completely deny having issued any such advisory. Please be vigilant & rely on news circulated only by our official Twitter/FB handle @PoliceRajasthan— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) June 23, 2018
In case of any doubt dial#100 pic.twitter.com/E7SpUN4pcT
You can also check News18's initiative to spot fake news here.
