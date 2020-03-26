BUZZ

2-MIN READ

How Ration Shops in India Are Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

How Ration Shops in India Are Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

Some shops have also come up with innovative ideas so as to reduce contact between the shopkeeper and customer to a minimum.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
On Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown in India for 21 days, he stressed upon one thing over and over - that in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Indians will have to practice social distancing. And ration shops around the country seem to have taken that instruction a bit too literally.

"Step outside the 'Lakshman rekha' of your house in the next 21 days and you will set the country back by 21 years," Modi had said before adding that the recent data and studies have shown that staying away from crowds is vital in curbing the spread of the infection.

People in most parts of the country resorted to panic buying and thronged to stores,

following the announcement, ignoring the crowds in order to get their hands on essential goods. However, images from other cities and countries showed how ration shops were following protocol by ensuring shopkeepers and customers maintain a distance even while queuing up.

Photos show how these ration shops have drawn circles in front of the stores which indicate the distance to be maintained between customers. Some shops have also come up with innovative ideas so as to reduce contact between the shopkeeper and customer to a minimum.

Take a look:

