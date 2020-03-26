How Ration Shops in India Are Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

On Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown in India for 21 days, he stressed upon one thing over and over - that in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Indians will have to practice social distancing. And ration shops around the country seem to have taken that instruction a bit too literally.

"Step outside the 'Lakshman rekha' of your house in the next 21 days and you will set the country back by 21 years," Modi had said before adding that the recent data and studies have shown that staying away from crowds is vital in curbing the spread of the infection.

People in most parts of the country resorted to panic buying and thronged to stores,



following the announcement, ignoring the crowds in order to get their hands on essential goods. However, images from other cities and countries showed how ration shops were following protocol by ensuring shopkeepers and customers maintain a distance even while queuing up.

Photos show how these ration shops have drawn circles in front of the stores which indicate the distance to be maintained between customers. Some shops have also come up with innovative ideas so as to reduce contact between the shopkeeper and customer to a minimum.

Take a look:

Nellikonda village this morning.

Villagers made markings in front of Ration Shop and following self-discipline. #Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/oOR12T4U5r — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) March 26, 2020

At the time when our entire country is fighting against Coronavirus, @rahulverma08 and his team @udayfoundation is providing care kit and dry ration to the patient's and their relatives in the Capital by maintaining social distance. Great job Rahul bhai. pic.twitter.com/YF0CEDxWLI — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) March 25, 2020

During the World Wars it was the queue for the bread in Europe . in 2020 corona lockdown, Indians are queuing in the name of social distancing to buy ration. #21daylockdown #Lockdown21 #COVID2019 #Covid19Out pic.twitter.com/ricsj9KNfc — SHOME BASU (@shomebasu) March 25, 2020

To ensure social distancing Amid Coronavirus Threats, Tehsildar Chitragam Despite rain marked encircles outside the Ration store at Gundidervesh for public to ensure social gatherings are avoided.@yasinc_ias pic.twitter.com/jmXIcOnHyG — Bhat Farooq (@Bhat_Farooqq) March 25, 2020

Social distancing in a Kerala ration shop. Creativity at different levels👏👇 pic.twitter.com/TCIOtbfOUa — ganapathi (@ganapathi52) March 25, 2020

People keep social distancing while waiting for their turns to buy ration from provision stores in Amaranagar village in Jetpur taluka of Rajkot district as a measure to prevent transmission of #NovelCoronavirus infection on Wednesday @IndianExpress @ExpressGujarat pic.twitter.com/I5JezWUnQ7 — Gopal Kateshiya (@gopalreports) March 25, 2020