How Reading 'Harry Potter' Helped This IIT-IIM Graduate Crack Prestigious B-school Interviews

JK Rowling’s series Harry Potter is more than a set of books and films for its die-hard fans.

One such person credits the series for cracking his business school interviews.

Rohan Jain, who is a graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, credits the series for helping him crack interviews of three B-schools.

These business schools included IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, and IIM Bangalore.

He shared his story on the occasion of Harry Potter’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a series of pictures and narrated his story.

The first image has him pose at the iconic 9¾ platform while in the second photo, one can see his collection of the Harry Potter series.

Rohan, in his post, revealed that he has read each of the books seven times. Sharing how it has helped, he mentioned that whenever he was asked about his hobbies or favourite book he would mention Harry Potter. This not only served as an ice breaker between him and the panelist but also helped him take things forward.

In a part of his caption, Rohan said, “Harry Potter has helped me take control of most of the interviews I have given because that was one subject where I usually knew much more than the panelists.”

Rohan ends his post in an adorable tone where he mentions, “I might not have received the admission letter from Hogwarts, but Harry Potter still ended up filling my life with magic.”