How Real is the Heartbreaking 'True Story' of Schizophrenic Nobita Imagining Doraemon?

Have you recently come across people on Twitter heartbroken over the “true story” of Doraemon and Nobita? It goes something like this: Nobita was a lonely teenager who suffered from schizophrenia. He conjured up Doraemon in his mind– an adorable best friend who could give him anything he wanted. That’s not where it stops: the theory goes on to add that Nobita actually dies by suicide after being told by doctors that Doraemon is not real.

If you fell for the story and now believe your whole life was a lie, there’s news. The article from which the screengrabs have been circulating was actually written as an exercise in fake news. Appearing on stumagz.com, the article talks about the “true story behind Nobita’s life”, only to reveal in the end that it was written so as to highlight how people fall for fake news and how much effort people with an agenda would put in to sell a certain narrative. And it worked alright:

this hurts more than a breakup — rabeiaaa (@brownievibinn) July 24, 2022

My whole childhood was a lie — Shivam (@ayy_shivammm) July 25, 2022

Stfu my whole life ruined?! https://t.co/bqFyv69txV — Maham (@mahams1712) July 25, 2022

Although the aforementioned article was written as a kind of social experiment, the theory about Nobita being based off a real teenager who suffered from schizophrenia has been around on the Internet for ages. Theory feeds into theory and this is one of the many popular ones involving Nobita and Doraemon. There is no conclusive evidence as to how much truth there is to the theory. Fans have been divided over this theory for a long time in the anime fandom.

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series written by Fujiko F. Fujio, which is the pen name of writing team Hiroshi Fujimoto and Motoo Abiko. As per popular consensus, Fujimoto came up with Doraemon after three things happened: he wished a futuristic machine could come up with ideas for a new manga for him, he tripped over his daughter’s toy and heard cats crying in his neighbourhood.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here