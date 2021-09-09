How Robert Clive's Loot From Bengal Made Him Richest 'Self-made Man' in Europe

Robert Clive, the ruthless military commander who is often credited for the British establishing a firm hand in India that ended in 200 years of colonial rule has often generated quite conflicting opinions as centuries have passed now. Quite the controversial figure, ‘Clive of India’ as he was also known has been often called a racist plunderer and accounts of his ‘spoils of war’ are very public. In a recent Twitter thread, Scottish historian William Dalrymple shared some detailed information on Clive’s loot that he amassed from erstwhile Bengal’s Murshidabad district after the decisive battle of Plassey or ‘Palashi’ as it is known in Bengali.

Fought between the British East India Company and the Nawab of Bengal, Siraj-ud-Daulah, the last independent Nawab. The British had started extending their fortification in Bengal and Siraj-ud-Daulah, who sat on the throne a year before had ordered them to stop. Clive, in order to win, famously bribed Mir Jafar, the commander-in-chief of the Nawab’s army. Siraj-ud-Daulah was defeated at Plassey in 1757 and captured Calcutta. Clive, after the win reportedly seized many

Sharing on Twitter details of the plunder by Clive, Dalrymple wrote how all that treasure made him the ‘richest self-made man in Europe’.

“In 2004, a Qatari royal bought a jade flask from his descendants for £3m. Its now in Islamic Museum in Doha."

In the thread, Dalrymple continues, “The rest of Clive’s loot, including Tipu Sultan’s Campaign Tent and Siraj ud Daula’s abandoned palanquin, remains with Clive’s descendants in Powis. Tragically, there is no comparable collection of late Mughal treasures left anywhere in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh."

Several Twitter users commented on the tweet thread saying the enormous quantity of treasures looted is shocking as to how India has been looted over the centuries by invaders ranging from “Ghanavids, Ghurids, Timurids, down to Nader Shah and Abdali, right up to the British."

VS Naipaul called India a "a country with an infinite capacity for being plundered." But it wasn't just one way; the Cholas for eg asset stripped every Buddhist monument and jewel in Anaradhapura & Pollonaruwa when they conquered Sri Lanka. They also looted Malaysia & Indonesia.— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) September 7, 2021

Dalrymple also mentioned in one of his tweets how Clive, at his impeachment, said about his behaviour at the House of Commons in 1773: “I stand astonished at my own moderation".

Clive who died aged 49 by slitting his own throat using a penknife in London, was also blamed for the Bengal famine in the 1760s which historians say was the result of the East India Company’s abuse of monopoly rights on trade and land tax that was used for the personal gains by Clive and other British officials.

