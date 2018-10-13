GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

How Scientists Created Healthy Baby Mice from Two Female Mice and What It Means For the Future of Same-Sex Reproduction

Two female mice mothers gave birth to a set of healthy offspring!

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 13, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How Scientists Created Healthy Baby Mice from Two Female Mice and What It Means For the Future of Same-Sex Reproduction
Two female mice mothers gave birth to a set of healthy offspring!
Loading...
Reproduction is a complex process that requires genetic parts and from two opposite-sex organisms in order to procreate. However, scientists in a first have pushed back the barriers for same-sex reproduction in humans.

Needing genes from opposite-sex parents for reproduction only applies to mammals. However, certain breeds of female fish, reptiles, amphibians and birds can give birth alone - the scientific name for which is 'parthenogenesis.'

Following this strain of reproduction, scientists in China took an egg from one mouse and a special type of cell - a haploid embryonic stem cell - from another.

However, simply combining these two cells wasn't enough. The process required gene-editing, where the scientists deleted three sets of genetic instructions to make them compatible.

And the result? Healthy mice babies from two mice mothers.

The process was initially tried on with a double-dad approach, but the resulting offspring died within 48 hours of being born - the male process required editing of seven gene-codes.







However, it left people confused as two female organisms could only give birth to female offspring - because of the lack of a Y-chromosome.







Dr Teresa Holm, from the University of Auckland, thinks there is a chance of recreating this birth in other species in the long run. "It may even lead to the development of ways for same-sex couples to reproduce healthy children of their own," she says.
But she points out there are "significant ethical and safety concerns that would need to be overcome."

The ethical boundaries of this, however, have been questioned as well.





But people are still appreciating this scientific break-through. Who knows what the future may hold for same-sex reproduction?



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...