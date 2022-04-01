BuzzFix: How Shark Tank India Changed the Reality Show Scene in the Country

Reality shows in India have come a long way since their beginning. Earlier shows, such as ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and ‘Boogie Woogie’ came as a fresh breath of air in the late 90s when a lot of households in the country craved a much-needed change from daily soaps. While these reality shows were based on cultural aspects such as dance and music, soon came ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, which was a game-changer. KBC was completely different from what regular shows had to offer and a show that gives you money based on your knowledge was extremely fascinating for the Indian audience. Several other shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla (for the youth), as well as Bigg Boss (only the lord knows for whom), became instant hits and slowly started losing their charm after multiple seasons. Almost a decade later, when audiences were fed up with reruns during the lockdowns and hungry for something new, there came seven investors with lots of money to boost the businesses of entrepreneurs or budding entrepreneurs and it changed the whole reality show game yet again.

Shark Tank India came at a time when living room conversations in households have shifted from fixed deposits to SIPs. Instead of the age-old concept of saving your money for retirement from an early age, the youth today believe in investing in cryptocurrencies and IPOs. Since Shark Tank had worked well in several other countries, the makers did expect it to be a hit, which could also be understood from the 9pm weekday slot. However, no one would have expected the viewers to be so engrossed in it.

Is it different from its predecessors?

A viewer, who has seen both, the earlier versions of the shows as well as the latest one, would say that the basic structure of the Indian version is the same as the western ones. “I really don’t think Shark Tank India is much different than the other international versions of shark tank. indeed it’s about a different market but and dealing with different market players but still, it has a very similar script structure and I think it does put a very similar concept and structure just like its other predecessors," said Rahul Mukerji, an entrepreneur and Managing Partner of Hulo Foods, an upcoming Kolkata-based cloud kitchen.

What did the makers do right?

What the Shark Tank India makers did right was use social media to promote the show extensively before the premier. From promoting the contestants and their unique ideas to simplifying entrepreneurship for the layman, White Rivers Media (WRM), Sony Entertainment Television’s digital partner ticked all the right boxes when it came to using social media as a tool for engagement.

Even after the premiere, while the show started airing regularly, people who did not watch a single episode had quite a solid idea about the show, thanks to the social media promotions and of course, the memes.

“It is a boon for all of us who are budding business people. This is really useful. If a show gives us such exposure, it will help us in the long run. With advertisement rates sky high, it becomes difficult for small business owners to promote their service or product. So shows like Shark Tank are definitely gonna help," said Samiran Roy, a small business owner who runs ‘The Boho Resin’ in Kolkata with his partner. Samiran has not seen any Shark Tank India episode but knows a lot about the concept, sharks and contestants through social media.

Why are the viewers so hooked?

One thing that the audiences love is the whole team of sharks. The makers seemed to have ticked all the right boxes when it comes to the selections of investors as well. While it goes without saying that all seven of them (Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, and Aman Gupta) are extremely successful and deserve to be on the show, it is their unique personalities (Read ‘Doglapan’ and ‘Bana Lenge’) that sets them apart.

Having said that, there are other reasons as well for the concept to be successful. “Seen from the core perspective, this country has got a long history of trade, business, and entrepreneurship. And to see more to it, entrepreneurship is a very new word to the Indian D2 and D3 market or the consumer base at the moment, and as a very active market we have a habit of consuming “new in the market" categories," said Rahul.

Keeping all the reasons in mind, the makers of the show seemed to have done a great job at understanding the Indian audience and the power of social media in the country. It is also safe to assume that the show is here for the long run and can give other reality shows a run for their money.

