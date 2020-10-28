How Social Media Came Together to Help Elderly Man Selling Plants on Roadside in Bengaluru

In a month's time, we have witnessed the power of social media and how it can regroup us to join hands and help the needy. Ever since netizens came together to help a small eatery ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ run by an elderly couple in Delhi, similar incidents have been surfacing online, urging people to help.

The latest in this netizens endeavour to reach out to the needy comes from Bengaluru. In this instance, people went out of their way to help an elderly man who sells saplings on the roadside without a proper enclosure, with just an umbrella to save from him the sun.

Twitter user Shubham Jain (@shubham_jain999) shared a post with photos about the elderly man. The post introduced the elderly man as ‘Revana Siddappa’ who sells plant saplings and urged people to help the elderly person.

He mentioned rough details about the place and prices of the plants, which Siddappa sells holding an umbrella to save “himself from the sunlight,” the caption said.

Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Price of these plants are from Rs 10-30On one hand he hold umbrella to save himself from sunlightPlz support this man.@ParveenKaswan @ActorMadhavan @KanchanGupta @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/xRhqZEcG1r — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) October 26, 2020

He urged his followers and people to come out and support the man. Shubham’s tweet garnered thousands of likes and caught the eye of many celebrities who shared the tweet. However, actor Randeep Hooda was one of the first to respond and asked for the exact address.

What’s the exact address ? — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 26, 2020

Hooda then urged his followers on the microblogging site to support the elderly man. The actor in a reply said, “Hey Bangalore… do show some love.” He even shared the address where Siddappa can be found selling the saplings.

Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore. https://t.co/rBFyQcbZAb — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 26, 2020

The appeals and the photos touched many users who poured in to help Siddappa. An NGO called the ‘Changemakers of Kanakpura Road’ provided him with a canopy and few more plants to sell. The NGO also helped with a sign and provided him with a table and chair.

Today we provided canopy and some more plants for him to sell. We will be providing chair and table as well!We are raising funds to make sustainable income. Anyone can directly reach out to us! pic.twitter.com/mb7u9QNJ7I — Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (@_kanakapuraroad) October 26, 2020

Now we have provided table and chairs too! pic.twitter.com/TcGYHLHblt — Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (@_kanakapuraroad) October 26, 2020

The NGO in a tweet said they are raising funds to make sustainable income and others can reach out to them for help. Their help has touched many users and has been widely appreciated on Twitter.