How Solar Energy Can Outperform Nuclear Power for Martian Settlement Sites

In 2018, NASA’s Opportunity rover, treading on the surface of Mars for almost 15 years, stopped working after a massive storm on the red planet. It stopped working because the rover was powered by solar energy and the solar panels on the rover got covered with a thick layer of red dust. This red dust is omnipresent and makes solar power less preferable when compared to nuclear energy. But a new study suggests that solar power would be a superior option, and not nuclear, for a crewed mission to Mars. Setting on a journey to Mars has been in the mill for a long time and with every day passing, we are nearing the day a human step on Mars. Energy generation is one of the primary agendas for scientists working on the mission to Mars.

A team of researchers at the University of California, Berkely, suggests that given the metric of the surface temperature and solar intensity, solar power would be a better option than a nuclear fission system. The team took into account the mass needed and the energy generated in both systems.

The high efficiency, flexibility, and light weightiness of photovoltaics make them a great option for a crewed mission. Humans can eradicate the problem of heaps of dust getting collected on the solar cells by physically removing them. The study is designed around a six-membered mission for a total of 480 days.

Gauging the settlement sites, the researchers suggest that solar cells are comparatively better due to less weight. And since the mission to Mars will be for a long duration, the power needs will also be larger than estimated.

The photovoltaics, in the study published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences, has proved to be more cost-effective than nuclear power. The researchers, using electricity, split water into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen undergoes pressurization and is stored for later use in a fuel cell to produce power when solar panels cannot.

The main criterion making solar cells preferable for the crewed mission is weight. The team assumed the payload for the crewed mission to Mars to be 100 tons, exclusive of fuel. On factoring in the solar energy system, they found that the power system would be less than 10 percent of the entire payload.

“If humanity collectively decides that we want to go to Mars, this kind of system-level approach is necessary to accomplish it safely and minimise the cost in a way that is ethical. Photovoltaic energy generation coupled to a certain energy storage configuration in molecular hydrogen outperforms nuclear fusion reactors over 50 percent of the planet’s surface,” said Aaron Berliner, one of the two first authors of the study, in a press release.

The team’s work is based on the assumption that the crewed mission is located near the equator of the red planet. “Near the equator, solar wins out; nearer the poles, nuclear wins,” said Aaron. The Martian poles have a more extreme environment, with less sunlight and bigger temperature swings. This will, anyway, make it hard for astronauts to endure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.