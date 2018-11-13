How Some Indians Who Were Trying to Google 'Stan Lee' Ended Up Reading About a Giraffe in California
Comedy of errors.
Image by AP.
Celebrated comic book writer Stan Lee, who gave birth to iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and other Marvel superheroes died at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy as rich and illustrious as the superhero universes he dreamed up.
After the news of his death broke, fans, friends and family paid their tributes on social media, sharing how the legend had made an impact on their lives.
There was even an interest among the fans to search up the word - 'Excelsior' after Lee's official Twitter account posted a tweet after his demise.
— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 12, 2018
Back in India, things weren't any different. As soon as the news of Stan Lee's death started flooding our social media timelines, curious Indians started Googling about the legend, to know more about him. But somehow, desis goofed up their Google search and unwittingly ended up reading about a giraffe in California.
Yep.
How did this happen? A simple typo.
Instead of searching for 'Stan Lee,' they looked up for 'Stanley' and came across articles about a celeb-loved animal in the USA.
After celebrities such as Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus lost their houses following the deadly wildfires in California, Malibu Wine Safaris, a home to exotic animals, reportedly was in the path of the Woolsey fire.
Y’all know I have a special place for giraffes in my heart! All animals but I am being told that all animals from Malibu wines safari are safe!! I didn’t think they would do that to Stanley. That’s a fake report pic.twitter.com/SY1Majq1ae
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2018
The tension was so high in the west, Malibu Wine Safaris, a home to Stanley, had to post an Instagram, assuring that Stanley was safe.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to everyone in the community for your prayers and support through this difficult time. Our amazing animal care and facilities team began preparing for evacuations late last night and because of their efforts we have survived the fire. Our management team and animal trainers are onsite right now feeding, providing water, repairing enclosures, and caring for our animal family (including Stanley). While we have lost a considerable portion of our barns and facilities, our primary concern is the lives our animal and human families. We have a small number of number of animals unaccounted for but the search is continuing through the night. Your offers of support are deeply appreciated and as we begin the reconstruction process we will reach out to neighbors to help with this process!
The 36-year-old comedian Whitney Cummings went to the ground zero and was critical of Malibu Wines for not evacuating its animals.
View this post on Instagram
I went rogue and went to check on Stanley the giraffe myself. There were a lot of rumors and i didn’t want to be contributing to untrue gossip. I don’t know enough about exotic animals to know if them choosing not to move him was the right choice, but for now he is safe although the conditions are terrible air quality and windy. They are trying to build a barn for him for the night because it burned down. The best thing you can do to help is have as much hay delivered as you can to Malibu Wines/Saddle Rock Ranch or bring some if you live in the area. They lost all their structures, but all the animals are alive right now. I was frustrated that they didn’t evacuate all the animals days ago, but again it’s easy for me to say given i wasn’t there and the fires came in fast. Everyone I spoke to was kind and doing the best they could. I’m sorry I was so aggressive with you guys both in person and on social media. I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you did what was best for your animals and humans but in the future I’m offering my services to help with a better evacuation plan and any resources you currently need. Let’s all just stick together right now and deal with everything else later.
A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on
The Woolsey fire is one of three major blazes burning across California. As of Sunday night, the fire had spread to 85,500 acres.
Together with the smaller Hill fire, which spans 4,531 acres, the Woolsey fire has so far destroyed 179 structures, but fire officials say another 57,000 are threatened.
The third fire, Northern California's Campfire, is the most destructive in state history and one of the deadliest. That blaze virtually burned the town of Paradise to the ground, destroying thousands of homes and structures.
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
