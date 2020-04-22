BUZZ

1-MIN READ

How Teddy Bears are Reminding Paris of Social Distancing in Times of Coronavirus

Screenshot from a Reuters video.

Screenshot from a Reuters video.

Magazine and newspaper storekeeper Philippe displayed the bears on chairs one metre apart outside his shop as a way to entertain locals and passers-by.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
In Paris, teddy bears are practising social distancing to bring smiles to people's faces as France approaches its sixth week in confinement.

Magazine and newspaper storekeeper Philippe displayed the bears on chairs one metre apart outside his shop as a way to entertain locals and passers-by.

The stuffed animals are known to many Parisians as "The Teddy Bears of Les Gobelins" after the neighbourhood where they first popped up.

They have amassed more than 20,000 followers on their Facebook page.

Philippe, who only gave his first name, transforms the teddy bears to suit various themes. For example, they donned gas masks during the pension reforms protests in January.

France's lockdown to combat the outbreak, which like in Spain, Italy and many other European countries includes restrictions on store openings and people's movements, will remain in place until at least May 11, President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week.

