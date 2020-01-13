Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

How the 'Koala Challenge' is Raising Money for Australia Bushfire Victims

The Australian bushfire has impacted more than 10.3 million hectares of forest land and has claimed lives of millions of animals. The fire has killed 27 people.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
How the 'Koala Challenge' is Raising Money for Australia Bushfire Victims
Image credit: Instagram

With a large part of Australia battling bush-fires, a fitness beverage company has launched the ‘Koala Challenge’ to raise money for people, wildlife and firefighters.

Through the Koala Challenge, people are asked to hang upside down from a workout bench and post videos of the challenge on social media.

FITAID company has said for each video it will donate $5.

In the Koala Challenge, a person needs to lie flat on top of a workout bench and then shift the entire body to hang from the underside bench. The body mustn’t touch the floor.

The challenge has gone viral on social media with users posting videos.

Noted Australian athlete, James Newbury, has also uploaded a video of him performing the challenge on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

KINDNESS WINS AUSSIE KOALA BEAR RELIEF CHALLENGE by FITAID This week, FITAID will donate 5% of all sales from FITAID ZERO directly to our brave family and friends fighting the devastating fires down in Australia. We will also be sending 10,000 cans of FITAID Down Under to help those hardworking men and women recover from their exhaustive relief efforts. Additionally, we are partnering with FITAID athlete @JamesNewbury’s GoFundMe to help raise even more funds for the firefighters, by asking each of you to do the #KoalaChallenge! Now through Friday, for every post shared of someone doing the Koala Challenge (photo/video), FITAID will donate $5 directly to the efforts of Australian wildlife protection services. Tag @FITAID in the post. (Must include #FITAID and #KoalaChallenge) . . . #koalachallenge #FITAID #Australia #wildlife #koalabears #DownUnder #firefighters #saveAustralia #FITAIDZERO #abetterwaytodrink #nature #giveback #wildlifeprotectionservice #recover #recovery #relief #challenge #gofundme #wildfires #outdoor #donation #brave #makeadifference #lifeaid #lifeaidbevco

A post shared by James Newbury • Australia (@jamesnewbury) on

James’s post has gone viral and has got over 78, 000 views and has received over 100 comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7KY8ZzhLqg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Australian bushfire has impacted more than 10.3 million hectares of forest land, an area the size of South Korea, and has claimed lives of millions of animals. The fire has killed 27 people.

According to Australia’s Environment Minister told news agency Reuters that up to 30 per cent of the Koala population is feared to have perished in the devastating fire.

