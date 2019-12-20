How The National Anthem United the CAA Protesters and the Delhi Police, For a Moment

On Thursday, December 19, India saw country-wide protests opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Protests around the country took many forms, even as police permissions were cancelled, and Section 144 which prevents unlawful assembly were imposed in several parts of the country.

In Delhi, thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets defying heavy security clampdown and prohibitory orders even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid were among over 1,200 people detained from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House — the sites of the two planned demonstrations.

Notwithstanding the restrictions, hundreds of flag-waving students and activists converged near the historic Jantar Mantar in the afternoon to voice their anger against the contentious law after police forcefully evicted protesters from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House. Permission for holding any demonstration in the two sites was not granted.

In the evening, more protesters joined at Janpath, to further protest.

A video from the location shows protesters against CAA come face-to-face with Delhi Police, who had direct orders to detain anyone. In the video, the protesters can be heard singing 'Hum honge kamiyaab,' (We shall overcome) and then, the national anthem.

At the sound of the national anthem, both he police and the protesters stood at the same place, unified for a moment. Watch the video below.

#Watch: Protesters sing 'Hum honge kamiyaab' and the national anthem as they face police in Janpath, Delhi.Video via @adrijabose.Follow live updates: https://t.co/H3jZVArCRv pic.twitter.com/m950bSDbEw — News18.com (@news18dotcom) December 20, 2019

protesters against #CAA at Jantar Mantar take to singing the national anthem to avoid getting forcibly evicted. pic.twitter.com/hp8QPvMeoA — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) December 19, 2019

These kids surrounded this cop and made him sing the national anthem. Look at his face! These kids are too smart #delhi pic.twitter.com/s9fu5DImW7 — Ayesha Sood (@ayeshasood) December 19, 2019

The national anthem, how it's supposed to be sung, with pride, in all its glory, in the open and with the country's people and it's forces together. @DelhiPolice #DelhiProtest #JantarMantar #CAAProtest #CAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/i59SVoYxHr — priyamvada grover (@priyamvada_g) December 19, 2019

Earlier in the day, police had also initiated the same in Karnataka, a video from ANI showed.

Proud of cops like Chetan Singh. Sings national anthem and all protestors join in. This is called maturity from both cops and protesting crowd. You have set a very positive and encouraging example! pic.twitter.com/uHTRHgj0WK — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 19, 2019

The protests have intensified over the last few days, with police clashing with students from Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. The video is perhaps a rare moment, where the animosity was overcome, for one common motive - they both want a better India.

