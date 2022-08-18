How This Brazilian Man Survived 5 Days on Deserted Island is Nothing Short of a Miracle

Many of us have grown up reading classics like Robinson Crusoe or The Swiss Family Robinson and have wondered about being stranded on a deserted island far away from civilisation. While these fictional works pit the protagonist against odds but they find aid eventually, in reality, being stranded far away is no joke. 51-year-old Nelson Nedi from Brazil can swear by that statement since he faced it in real life and survived to tell the tale.

Nelson miraculously survived five days on a deserted island surviving on just two lemons and coal. A gardener by profession, Nelson was vacationing near Grumari Beach on August 8 but unfortunately, fell off a cliff and was swept off by the ocean current, which threw him ashore on a deserted island. Sounds right off an adventure fiction work, right? Well, it was certainly not pleasant, though. The island, identified as Palmas Island, was completely uninhabited and a battle for survival began.

Talking to the Brazilian news site GI, Nelson said, “The wave hit me, and I couldn’t see anything else”. According to him, the island’s current drew him there, where he discovered a cave to spend the night in. He was forced to go the entire night without eating. He found a tent and a blanket that had been abandoned by fishermen the next day. He also discovered two water bottles and two lemons. To ensure that he wouldn’t miss anything, he remarked, “I ate them with the skin and everything.”

With a flag he had constructed out of a blanket, the man attempted to grab attention, but in vain. Nedi attempted to swim back to Grumari beach, but he could only complete a half-mile swim. He got stuck in the current and found himself back on the island. The man started to consume some charcoal and drink some sea water due to hunger and thirst. He observed monkeys acting similarly. The Brazilian was sorry for this choice though. “It dried out my mouth and I got some stuck in my teeth as well”.

This ordeal continued for five days before luck favoured him and tourists on jet skis came close enough to the island to be able to spot Nelson waving his shirt. They informed the authorities, who then sent a rescue chopper to the island. Nelson Nedi was transferred to a Barra da Tijuca hospital and later that day was discharged.

