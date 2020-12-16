How This Christmas Ad of a Dad and Daughter is Making Anand Mahindra Emotional

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra often catches attention of netizens by sharing interesting posts on social media. This time, he has put out a Christmas advertisement, which was posted by a Twitter account named DadsWithDaughters. The advertisement, which is nearly of three minute, has gone viral on the internet.

The advertisement, which has an emotional ending, shows an old man initially trying to lift a kettlebell. In his initial attempts, he fails to lift it. Every time the old man prepares for exercise, he glanced at a photo frame. However, one day, he is seen exercising with the same kettlebell in the morning. Following this successful training session, the advertisement shows him going to a Christmas party organised at his daughter’s place.

He carries a gift for her granddaughter. As soon as the little girl opens the gift, she finds a star. The old man lifts her in her hands and helps her put that star on the top of a Christmas tree. This meant, he was practising to lift the kettlebell so that he could pick up his granddaughter on Christmas.

Mahindra was tagged in the original Twitter post. Sharing the advertisement, he wrote, "Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age..."

Responding to Mahindra’s tweet, one person said that she found the video adorable, while another called it “lovely”.

A user asserted that it is one of the best grandfather-granddaughter video ever. He said that he has an eight-month old granddaughter.

Another person rated it as the best advertisement ever.

A user wrote that he is moved and emotional after watching the video.

A twitterati said that he believes whoever has watched this advertisement must have got teary eyes by the end. He added that these moments make life meaningful.

Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, a few days ago shared his emotions, posting a video of singer Lucky Ali, who has of late made people nostalgic with his new videos of old songs. In the video shared by Mahindra, Ali can be heard singing his popular song O Sanam.

Originally, Ali’s clip was put out by former Miss Femina Miss India and actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Sharing the video, she mentioned that he was singing at Arambol in North Goa.

Retweeting her tweet, Mahindra mentioned that the video conjured up “huge nostalgia for boomers like me”.

O Sanam is from Ali’s debut album Sunoh which launched in 1996. He’s one of the favorite singers of kids who grew up in the ’90s.