How This Dog's Haircut Confused Spanish People Who Mistook it for a Lion!

In an interesting incident in Spain, locals mistook a dog for a lion because of its unusual haircut.

They alerted police officials after they spotted a dog, what they thought to be a lion, roaming around on the streets.

The Policia Local Molina de Segura said that they received calls regarding a lion on the loose. They added that upon reaching the area, they found out it to be dog with a lion-like haircut.

Se han recibido esta mañana varios avisos alertando de que habían visto suelto por la zona de huerta un león , otros un bicho extraño, pero finalmente le hemos pasado el lector de microchip y ha resultado ser un... perro . Identificando a su titular. pic.twitter.com/O5k6ZClX9a — Policia Local Molina de Segura (@MolinaPolicia) March 7, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the police described the whole incident stating that several notices were received in the morning alerting that locals had seen a lion loose in the orchard area, others a strange bug, but finally when the microchip reader was passed and it has turned out to be a ... dog.

The tweet did rounds on the internet and has received 2.5K retweets and 6.9K likes. Responding to the tweet, Tweeple also shared hilarious memes.

pic.twitter.com/8UcVihqrUS — Policia Local Molina de Segura (@MolinaPolicia) March 8, 2020

A similar incident was reported in 2013 when people in Virginia, US, mistook a Labradoodle, a dog breed, for a lion because of its fur.

Some people called 911 after they thought that they had seen a baby lion walking in their locality.

Police upon receiving the calls checked with the Virginia Zoo to make sure all their lions were in their cages. After which, they realised that what people saw was a pet dog.

The police later found out that the dog was owned by a local businessman named Daniel Painter. The cops also got to know that Painter was an ardent supporter of nearby Old Dominion University whose mascot is a lion.



