How This Driver Had a Close Shave after a Tree Struck by Lightning Crashed into His Car

A resident of Alabama’s Montgomery in the United States can easily consider himself as one of the luckiest people alive after his close shave from being crushed under a falling tree. The accident took place on May 4 when severe storms were sweeping through the state.

That day, a bolt of lightning struck down an oak tree, and it crashed into a 1990 Honda Civic two-door. Looking at the sight, anyone would have thought that the driver must have been crushed to death. However, the owner of the car, Henri Cheramie, miraculously escaped death despite driving during the storm.

The oak tree fell in a way that it left the portion of the sunroof. Cheramie was found in a half-standing position with his head and shoulders out of the sunroof while the rest of the car around his waist was completely damaged.

According to LadBible, Cheramie’s car was spotted by landscapers who called 911 for help.

The 37-year-old told the first responders that after he spotted lightning, he stood up and looked through his sunroof to check the intensity of the storm. But right at that time, a giant branch from a tree landed across the front windows of his vehicle. It would have surely killed him had he not moved just seconds before.

Cheramie is a stand-up comedian turned college teacher and also works part-time in a comic book store.

Despite his narrow escape from death, Cheramie initially took this terrifying incident with good humour. He said when the tree landed on his car, he thought what day it was because it felt like “Mondayest Tuesday ever.”

However, this was not all. The lightning struck again and this time he was the nearby power line he was holding lit up and popped. He finally yelled for help and some landscapers working nearby rushed to him. That night, it took about two hours to carefully cut a limb of the tree and the car to free him.

